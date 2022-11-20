Follow us on Image Source : ANI Former Congress MP Mahabal Mishra joins AAP ahead of MCD elections

MCD Polls: In yet another setback for the Congress party ahead of the crucial MCD elections, its senior leader and former MP Mahabal Mishra joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday. He switched sides in presence of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal during his public rally. Delhi education minister Manish Sisodia was also present at the event.

A three-time Congress MLA and a councillor, Mishra is considered an influential leader of the Purvanchal community. Notably, his son Vinay Mishra is already an AAP MLA from Dwarka.

Earlier this month, AAP national convener Kejriwal launched the party's 10 guarantees for the MCD polls and one of them pertained to freeing the national capital's streets of the menace of stray animals.

Establishing cow shelters, running a campaign for the adoption of street dogs, and rehabilitating monkeys in their natural habitat - are some of the steps the AAP intends to undertake if voted to power in the MCD.

Talking about the roadmap for it, the party's chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said that they will start a campaign ''Be Indian, Adopt Indian'' for adoption of Indian breeds of dogs.

"We will encourage NGOs to adopt stray dogs and we will fund the expenses of bringing up of those dogs. Individuals will also be encouraged to come forward and adopt Indian breeds," he said during a press conference.

MCD polls to see a triangular contest

It should be mentioned here that the upcoming polls would see a triangular contest between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), BJP, and Congress. Earlier on November 17, the BJP released a "charge sheet" against the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP, accusing it of not fulfilling its promises.

The elections for 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will be held on December 4 and results will be announced after the counting of votes on December 7.

(With inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ: MCD Election 2022: BJP releases sting operation video, accuses AAP MCD candidate of demanding Rs 1 crore