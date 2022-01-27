Chunav Manch: Who will get UP 2022 mandate? Watch 'Chunav Manch' on India TV on Jan 29

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Watch 'Chunav Manch' on India TV all through the day on January 29

India TV Chunav Manch 2022: Hardly two weeks are left for the first of the seven-phased Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Campaigning for the crucial polls is underway in full swing and parties have also released the list of their candidates for most of the seats. On the other hand, the game of 'party-hopping' is also at its peak in the run-up to the polls. FULL UP ELECTION COVERAGE

If we look at the results of the last three assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, then in 2007, Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) came to power with an absolute majority, but in 2012, the people voted in favour of Samajwadi Party. Akhilesh Yadav took oath of the CM after his party won an absolute majority. However, in the 2017 assembly elections, Akhilesh was thrown out of power with the BJP sweeping the polls following which the state got a new CM in the form of Yogi Adityanath. Ahead of the upcoming elections, all major stakeholders BJP, SP, BSP and Congress are claiming to form the next government.

In the midst of big political claims, people of the state have several queries of their own and the biggest biggest question is whether Yogi Adityanath will retain power? Will the Yogi-Modi duo be able to script new history in Uttar Pradesh where no ruling party has got a decisive mandate in the 37 years. Can Akhilesh grab the CM's chair again?

