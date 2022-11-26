Chunav Manch Gujarat 2022: Harsh Sanghavi takes dig at AAP; vows to bring guilty of Mobi bridge mishap to book

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi speaks at INDIA TV Chunav Manch

Chunav Manch 2022: Ahead of the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections, Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi took a dig at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its national convener Arvind Kejriwal.

Speaking at India TV's Chunav Manch on Saturday, he said that Delhi chief minister Kejriwal has the tendency of changing his promises as per the states.

The Gujarat leader also spoke on the "much famed" Delhi education system, saying truth is that teachers of Delhi government schools do not get salaries for months.

'I was not born into Gandhi family...' Sanghavi

While speaking at the conclave, Sanghavi also revisited his political journey and revealed how came through the ranks. In an apparent dig at the Congress party, he said that he was born into a normal family, not into the Gandhi family.

"After me, nobody from my family will enter politics as I am not from the Gandhi family. I joined politics after being associated with social work. I am learning from small works," he added.

Sanghavi on Morbi bridge collapse

The Gujarat minister also expressed his grief over the Morbi bridge collapse incident in which at least 141 people lost their lives. He said chief minister Bhupendra Patel was present at the spot the whole night on October 30 and also ordered a high-level investigation into the incident.

According to Sanghavi, the matter is being probed and the guilty will be brought to justice. He also chastised the Opposition for "politicising the issue." "It is not good to politicise the Morbi incident. The BJP does not involve in politicising deaths," Sanghvi added.

Sanghavi's reaction on Amit Shah's statement

Reacting to Union Minister Amit Shah's statement of teaching a lesson to anti-social elements in 2002, Sanghavi said that young people of the state should know how BJP, Narendra Modi and Amit Shah struggled to make Gujarat.

Before 2002, according to him, crime used to be at its peak resulting in frequent curfews in the state. "Cities like Porbandar, Rajkot, Ahmedabad and Surat were not governed by the laws of Gujarat. Big posters used to be put up outside these cities and these cities used to run in the name of their goons," Sanghavi recalled.

Notably, elections to the 182-member Gujarat Assembly will be held in two phases- on December 1 and 5- and the counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.

