Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Will BJP’s Balbir Singh Verma retain seat again in Chopal?

Himachal Pradesh Election 2022 : Chopal Assembly constituency is one of the 68 constituencies in the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly of Himachal Pradesh. Chopal Assembly constituency falls under the Shimla Lok sabha constituency. In 2017, Balbir Singh Verma of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Dr Subhash Chand Manglate of the Congress party with a margin of around 4,587 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Suresh Kumar Kashyap won from Shimla Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with a margin of 327515 votes by defeating Dhani Ram Shandil of the Indian National Congress.

This time, Balbir Singh Verma from BJP, Rajneesh Kimta from the Congress party, and Uday Singhta from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will be contesting against each other.

At present, the BJP is in power in the hilly state, and in 2017 the party secured 43 seats in the Himachal Assembly. BJP leader Jai Ram Thakur is the current chief minister of the state.