Chikkamagaluru Assembly Election 2023: BJP's CT Ravi to face friend-turned foe and Cong leader Thammaih

Chikkamagaluru Assembly Election 2023: Chikkamagaluru constituency is set to witness a key contest between BJP General Secretary CT Ravi, JD(S) Thimmashetty and Congress’ HD Thammaiah. The Karnataka state has a total of 224 assembly seats and the halfway mark to claim the majority is 113.

In 2018, CT Ravi of the BJP won the election by defeating Shankar BL of the Congress with a margin of 26314 votes. Chikkamagaluru Assembly constituency falls under the Udupi Chikkamagaluru Lok sabha constituency.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP’s Shobha Karandlaje won the election in Udupi Chikmagalur constituency with a margin of 349599 votes by defeating Pramod Madhwaraj of the Janata Dal (Secular).

