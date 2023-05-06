Saturday, May 06, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Election
  4. Chikkamagaluru Assembly Election 2023: BJP's CT Ravi to face friend-turned foe and Cong leader Thammaih

Chikkamagaluru Assembly Election 2023: BJP's CT Ravi to face friend-turned foe and Cong leader Thammaih

Chikkamagaluru is set to witness a key contest between BJP General Secretary CT Ravi, JD(S) Thimmashetty and Congress’ HD Thammaiah.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: May 06, 2023 18:12 IST
Chikmagalur is an assembly constituency in Karnataka
Image Source : INDIA TV Chikmagalur is an assembly constituency in Karnataka

Chikkamagaluru Assembly Election 2023: Chikkamagaluru constituency is set to witness a key contest between BJP General Secretary CT Ravi, JD(S) Thimmashetty and Congress’ HD Thammaiah. The Karnataka state has a total of 224 assembly seats and the halfway mark to claim the majority is 113.

In 2018, CT Ravi of the BJP won the election by defeating Shankar BL of the Congress with a margin of 26314 votes. Chikkamagaluru Assembly constituency falls under the Udupi Chikkamagaluru Lok sabha constituency.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP’s Shobha Karandlaje won the election in Udupi Chikmagalur constituency with a margin of 349599 votes by defeating Pramod Madhwaraj of the Janata Dal (Secular).

More on Karnataka Assembly elections

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Election

Top News

Related Elections News

Latest News