Gujarat elections: Can BJP make a dent in Chhota Udaipur, a Congress Bastion?

Gujarat elections: Chhota Udaipur is an assembly constituency in Gujarat which comes under the same district of Gujarat State. Sangramsinh Rathva (Congress), Arjun Rathva (AAP), Rajendrasinh Rathva (BJP) are key candidates contested from Chhota Udaipur constituency in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections along with many other independent candidates.

In 2017, Mohansinh Chhotubhai Rathava of the Congress won the seat by defeating Jashubhai Bhilubhai Rathwa of the BJP with a margin of 1093 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP candidate Rathva Gitaben Vajesingbhai won from Chhota Udaipur Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 377943 votes by defeating Rathava Ranjitsinh Mohansinh of the Congress.

