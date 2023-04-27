Channapatna Election 2023: Former CM HD Kumaraswamy up against tough opponent at home turf

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The state will witness a single phase of voting on May 10.

Channapatna Elections 2023: Channapatna Assembly seat is one of the constituencies located in Karnataka's Ramanagara district. Part of the Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha constituency, Channapatna is well known for many important personalities in state politics. The first education minister of then Mysore State, MV Venkatappa was basically from this constituency.

Channapatna constituency comprises 31 wards of the city. The constituency has 2,17,606 voters. According to the Election Commission data, Hindus comprise 55.66% of the voters and Muslims make up 42.96%.

Former CM Kumaraswamy up against BJP's Yogeshwara

This time, former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy is facing stiff competition in his home base --the Channapatna constituency. The constituency is set to witness a close fight between Kumaraswamy and BJP leader CP Yogeshwara. Meanwhile, the Congress has fielded Gangadhar S. from this seat.

Major candidates:

HD Kumaraswamy - JD(S)

CP Yogeshwara - (BJP)

Gangadhar S. - (Congress)

2018 Assembly Elections

In the 2018 assembly elections Yogeshwara contesting as a BJP candidate, was defeated by Kumaraswamy. Yogeshwara managed to get 66,465 votes and Kumaraswamy polled 87,995 votes. However, in the 2019 General Elections, Congress leader DK Suresh won from Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha seat, defeating BJP's Ashwathnarayangowda with a margin of 20,68,70 votes.

It is worth mentioning here that Channapatna has become a bastion of the JD (S). Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda’s family has taken it as a matter of prestige to win from here. The fight has become a close contest with the BJP high command’s decision to focus on the old Mysuru region.

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023

It should be mentioned here that the state will witness a single phase of voting on May 10, whereas, results will be declared on May 13. Notably, the term of the 224-member Karnataka Assembly will be ending on May 24. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that more than 9.17 lakh first-time voters will be participating in the upcoming elections in Karnataka.