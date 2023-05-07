Chamrajpet Assembly Elections 2023: Congress again bets on Ahmed Khan against BJP's Bhaskar Rao

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Chamrajpet Elections 2023

New Delhi: Karnataka is set to hold a crucial Assembly election on May 10, with major political parties-- Congress, Bhartiya Janata Party, and Janata Dal (Secular)-- in the fray. The state has 224 constituencies which will go for election within a few days. Among 31 districts, Chamrajpet is a crucial constituency as it neighbours Bangalore-- a key city of the state.

Here is the list of top contenders for the upcoming elections

Congress-- B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan

BJP-- Bhaskar Rao

JD-S-- Goivd Raju

AAP-- Jagadish Chandra C

BJP to fight Congress's Ahmed Khan

In Chamrajpet, a total of 2,16,900 including non-Indian residents are eligible to exercise their rights. Amongst the general voters, there are 1,12,728 males, while 1,04,150 are females. The electorate literacy rate is nearly 83 per cent.

Meanwhile, Congress has fielded B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan against BJP's Bhaskar Rao. Earlier, it was speculated that M Lakshminarayana would fight on BJP's ticket but he was denied at the last moment. The JD (S) has fielded Govind Raju.

Earlier in 2018, Khan, who has a strong support Muslim community, won the constituency with a margin of 33,137 votes, despite the voting rate was 54.35%. Besides, M Lakshminarayana secured 32,202 votes against the JD (S) candidate.

Also Read: Chikballapur Assembly Election 2023: Close fight between BJP's K Sudhakar and Congress' Pradeep Eshwar