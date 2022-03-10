Chamkaur Sahib Election Result 2022 LIVE: It is now or never for Charanjit Singh Channi

Thursday, March 10, 2022
     
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi is contesting from Chamkaur Sahib in Punjab elections 2022.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
Amritsar Published on: March 10, 2022 8:30 IST
Chamkaur Sahib is an assembly constituency in Punjab. In 2017, this constituency was won by the Congress. Chamkaur Sahib is under Rup Nagar district of Punjab State. COMPLETE PUNJAB ELECTION COVERAGE

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi is contesting from Chamkaur Sahib in Punjab elections 2022.

In 2017, Congress' Charanjit Singh Channi won the seat by defeating Dr Charanjit Singh from Aam Aadmi Party with a margin of 12308 votes. This time too it is Congress' Charanjit Singh Channi vs Dr Charanjit Singh from Aam Aadmi Party

Date of Polling: Sunday, 20 February 2022, Date of Counting: Thursday, 10 March 2022

