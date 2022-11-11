Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: BJP replaces winning candidate, Cong's stays with runner up Neeraj Nayyar

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Chamba Assembly Constituency in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh Elections 2022: Chamba assembly election will take place on November 12 along with total of 67 seats in Himachal Pradesh. The polls are being conducted in one single phase and results will be declared on December 8.

The key contest in Chamba is going to be between BJP's Indira Kapoor and Congress' Neeraj Nayyar. FULL COVERAGE

In 2017, Pawan Nayyar of the BJP won the seat by defeating Congress' Neeraj Nayyar with a margin of 1879 votes.

Chamba is a General category assembly seat and is one of the 17 assembly segments of Kangra Parliament Seat.

The total number of SC and ST voters according to 2011 census here are 19,742 and 18,891 respectively. The total number of Muslim voters are approximately 4,932.

Rural voters at Chamba assembly are 65,590 while Urban voters are 13,952.

A total of 55,92,828 electors, which includes 67,559 service electors and 22 NRIs, are eligible to exercise their franchise on the November 12 Assembly polls. The ballots will be counted on December 8.