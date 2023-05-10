Bypolls 2023: Voting underway in Assembly constituencies in UP, Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bypolls 2023: Voting underway in Assembly constituencies in UP, Jalandhar

Bypolls 2023: The voting for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly constituencies of Suar and Chhanbey in the bypolls began on Wednesday morning.

In the by-elections, the coalition that is in charge and the Samajwadi Party that is in opposition are directly competing.

Even though the results won't change how the assembly is set up immediately, they will help the winner get ready for the Lok Sabha election next year.

Officials said that voting will take place from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Election Commission has set up 774 polling places at 492 polling centers in the two constituencies, with 6. 62 lakh (3.51 million letters, 11 lakh female and 82 third gender) eligible voters.

There are a total of 14 candidates competing, with six from Suar and eight from Chhanbey.

The Bahujan Samaj Party, which is led by Mayawati, has decided not to run in the by-elections, and the Congress has only put forward a candidate for Chhanbey.

The campaign for the two seats in the districts of Rampur and Mirzapur has been lackluster due to leaders either campaigning in Karnataka or participating in the elections for urban local bodies in Uttar Pradesh.

However, the Suar seat in Rampur district, which was held by Abdullah Azam Khan, the son of senior SP leader Azam Khan, before it was declared vacant on February 13 after the young leader was sentenced to two years in jail in a 15-year-old case, will be the focus of attention.

The Allahabad High Court also overturned his election in the previous assembly in 2020 due to his inability to accurately state his age in the affidavit.

While the Apna Dal (Sonelal), an ally of the ruling BJP, is leaving no stone unturned to breach it, especially after the saffron party managed to snatch the Rampur assembly and parliamentary seats, both of which were Azam Khan's stronghold, the Samajwadi Party is going to great lengths to defend what can be considered its last citadel in Rampur.

Azam Khan received a three-year prison sentence in a case involving hate speech, which resulted in his exclusion from the Assembly the previous year.

On the Suar sear, Abdullah Azam Khan defeated Apna Dal (Sonelal)'s Haidar Ali Khan by a margin of over 61,000 votes in the 2022 UP Assembly election.

The counting of votes will occur on May 13.

Stage set for Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll

Punjab Chief Electoral Officer Sibin C on Tuesday stated that all necessary preparations have been made to ensure a peaceful, free, and fair by-election to the Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat.

On Wednesday, voting for the Jalandhar parliamentary constituency got underway at 8 a.m. and will last until 6 p.m.

The Jalandhar Lok Sabha (saved) seat fell vacant following the passing of Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary. During the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jalandhar's Phillaur in January of this year, he suffered a cardiac arrest.

The CEO stated in an interview with the media that the constituency has a total of 16,21,800 eligible voters, with 8,44,904 males, 7,76,855 females, and 41 transgender individuals.

There are currently 19 candidates, four of whom are women. On May 13, the counting will take place.

There are a total of 1,972 polling places, and all of them will be broadcast via the internet.

Meghalaya: Voting begins for Sohiong bypoll amid tight security

Voting for the Sohiong by-political decision in Meghalaya started at 7 am on Wednesday in the midst of tight security game plans, authorities said.

Casting a ballot will occur till 4 pm in 3,328 surveying corners, of which 1,100 have been recognized as delicate and 28 as basic.

More than 34,000 people are eligible to vote in the by-election, according to F R Kharkongor, CEO of the election. Men make up more than 16,000 of the electorate.

He stated that there will be over 300 polling officials at 63 polling stations for the by-election.

Because UDP candidate HDR Lyngdoh passed away before the February 27 assembly elections in the rest of the state, the by-election was necessary.

Polling to Sohiong was then deferred because of Lyngdoh's passing.

Votes will be counted on May 13.

Odisha: Polling begins for Jharsuguda by-election

Officials stated that tight security measures were in place when polling for the by-election to the Jharsuguda assembly seat in Odisha began at 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

A total of 2,21,070 individuals are qualified to practice their establishment in 253 stalls. There are 1,10,320 male balloters, 1,10,687 ladies and 63 of the third orientation.

Polling will go on till 6 pm.

Nikunj Bihari Dhal, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Odisha, stated that all arrangements have been made to guarantee peaceful voting.

A sufficient number of security personnel, including seven companies of paramilitary forces, as well as over 1,000 poll officials have been deployed.

Jharsuguda Administrator of Police Parmar Smit Parshottamdas said that CCTV cameras and arrangement of miniature spectators and focal powers have been guaranteed in 106 stalls recognized as basic, other than 30 as requested by different ideological groups.

He stated that in addition to 100 officers, 19 platoons with approximately 570 police personnel have been deployed.

