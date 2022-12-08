Thursday, December 08, 2022
     
Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Election
  4. Bypolls 2022 results LIVE: All eyes on Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat
Live now

Bypolls 2022 results LIVE: All eyes on Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat

Even though there is a tough contest in Rampur Sadar and Khatauli in Uttar Pradesh, Padampur in Odisha, Sardarshahar in Rajasthan, Kurhani in Bihar and Bhanupratappur in Chhattisgarh, all eyes are set on the Mainpuri seat which was represented by Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: December 08, 2022 8:02 IST
All eyes on Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat
Image Source : INDIA TV All eyes on Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat

Bypolls 2022 results LIVE: Counting in all six assembly constituencies in five states and the Mainpuri parliamentary seat in Uttar Pradesh is underway. Even though there is a tough contest in Rampur Sadar and Khatauli in Uttar Pradesh, Padampur in Odisha, Sardarshahar in Rajasthan, Kurhani in Bihar and Bhanupratappur in Chhattisgarh, all eyes are set on the Mainpuri seat which was represented by Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav five times in the past. The election is a battle of prestige for Akhilesh Yadav whose wife Dimple Yadav is contesting the polls. She is pitted against BJP's Raghuraj Singh Shakya.

 

Live updates :Bypolls live updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Dec 08, 2022 8:02 AM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    Counting of votes began for by-elections in six assembly constituencies in five states-

    Counting of votes began for by-elections in six assembly constituencies in five states- 

  • Dec 08, 2022 7:54 AM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    Success of JD(U) candidate will cement Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's position

    In the Kurhani assembly segment in Bihar, the success of JD(U) candidate Manoj Singh Kushwaha, a former MLA, will cement Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's position, while a loss may embolden his detractors. The JD(U) is contesting the seat where the by-election has been necessitated by the disqualification of RJD MLA Anil Kumar Sahani.

  • Dec 08, 2022 7:53 AM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    BJD tasted its first by-election defeat since 2009

    The by-election to the Padampur seat in Odisha was necessitated by the death of BJD legislator Bijay Ranjan Singh Bariha. After the BJD tasted its first by-election defeat since 2009 earlier this month, the party launched an aggressive campaign for the December 5 by-election for its nominee Barsha Singh Bariha, the elder daughter of MLA Bijay Ranjan Singh Bariha whose death necessitated the by-poll.

  • Dec 08, 2022 7:52 AM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    In Khatauli, BJP is trying to retain the seat by fielding Rajkumari Saini

    In Khatauli, which was a hotbed of the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots in western Uttar Pradesh, the BJP is trying to retain the seat by fielding Rajkumari Saini. She is the wife of Vikram Singh Saini who was disqualified from the assembly after his conviction and sentence of two years imprisonment by a district court in a 2013 riots case.

  • Dec 08, 2022 7:51 AM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    All eyes on Mainpuri

    A high-stakes contest was witnessed in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri seat, where the by-election was necessitated by the demise of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav in October, and in Rampur Sadar seat that fell vacant due to senior SP leader Azam Khan's disqualification. Mulayam Singh Yadav's elder daughter-in-law and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple Yadav is the SP candidate in Mainpuri, a pocket borough of the Yadav family, while BJP has fielded Raghuraj Singh Shakya, a former confidant of Mulayam's brother Shivpal Singh Yadav. A win for SP could provide some consolation for Akhilesh Yadav after the defeat in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections early this year and the loss of Azamgarh and Rampur Lok Sabha seats to the BJP in June bypolls.

  • Dec 08, 2022 7:49 AM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    Counting of votes will be held today for by-elections in six assembly constituencies in five states

    Counting of votes will be held today for by-elections in six assembly constituencies in five states and the high-profile Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat, where the Samajwadi Party is locked in a battle for prestige with the BJP.

     

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Election

Top News

Latest News

X