Bypolls 2022 results LIVE: All eyes on Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV All eyes on Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat

Bypolls 2022 results LIVE: Counting in all six assembly constituencies in five states and the Mainpuri parliamentary seat in Uttar Pradesh is underway. Even though there is a tough contest in Rampur Sadar and Khatauli in Uttar Pradesh, Padampur in Odisha, Sardarshahar in Rajasthan, Kurhani in Bihar and Bhanupratappur in Chhattisgarh, all eyes are set on the Mainpuri seat which was represented by Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav five times in the past. The election is a battle of prestige for Akhilesh Yadav whose wife Dimple Yadav is contesting the polls. She is pitted against BJP's Raghuraj Singh Shakya.