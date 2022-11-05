By-polls to one Lok Sabha seat, 5 assembly seats to be held on Dec 5: EC

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Among the assembly seats going for by-polls on December 5 is the Rampur assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh that fell vacant following the disqualification of SP leader Mohammad Azam Khan.

Delhi: The Election Commission has said that the bypoll to the Manipuri Lok Sabha seat will be held on December 5 along with by-elections to five other assembly constituencies. The seat fell vacant after the death of Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav. Yadav passed away last month following prolonged illness.

Among the assembly seats going for by-polls on December 5 is the Rampur assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh that fell vacant following the disqualification of SP leader Mohammad Azam Khan. Khan, who served as Rampur MLA, was disqualified after he was sentenced to three-year imprisonment in a case of hate speech in April 2019.

The Sardarshahar assembly constituency in Rajasthan's Churu district is another constituency that goes to the bypoll. It fell vacant after the death of Congress MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma on October 9. Other than these, by-polls will also be held in Kurhani in Bihar, Padampur in Odisha, and Bhanupratappur in Chhattisgarh.

The counting of votes for the by-polls will be held on December 8.

(With inputs from PTI)

