Bengali actor Bonny Sengupta quits BJP, says party failed to keep promises

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM: HAIDERALIKHAN.OFFICIAL Sengupta had been maintaining distance from the party after it failed to come to power in the state, despite a high-pitched campaign.

Bengali actor Bonny Sengupta, who had joined the BJP ahead of the assembly polls last year, on Monday said he is quitting the saffron party, as it has failed to keep promises regarding development of the state and the film industry. Sengupta had been maintaining distance from the party after it failed to come to power in the state, despite a high-pitched campaign.

"This is to inform that my association with the Bharatiya Janata Party has come to an end with effect from today.The party has failed to keep commitments as promised & also I don't see any form of development, they had promised for the state of West Bengal or for Bengali film industry (sic)," he tweeted. Sengupta later told reporters that BJP leaders were not in touch with him since the assembly poll results on May 2, 2021.

The West Bengal BJP unit made light of the development, asserting that it would hardly impact the party. “It is his decision, so what can we say? And regarding our promises, we did not come to power in West Bengal. Therefore, we don't have the executive power to do anything for the development of the Bengali film industry," BJP state spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said.

Bengali actors Srabanti Chatterjee and Tanusree Chakraborty had also recently quit the BJP.

Also Read | Akhilesh Yadav to contest from family bastion Karhal, uncle Shivpal from Jaswant Nagar

Also Read | EXCLUSIVE | Apna Dal's Anupriya Patel questions Akhilesh, asks 'What is his vision for UP polls?'