Bommanahalli Election 2023: Will 3-time BJP MLA Satish Reddy be able to come back to power on this seat?

Bommanahalli Election 2023: Bommanahalli Assembly constituency comes under Bengaluru Urban district and Bengaluru region of Karnataka. This constituency falls under the Bangalore South Lok Sabha constituency. It is a general category assembly seat. BJP leader Sathish Reddy is currently serving as the MLA of this constituency.

The constituency is quite densely populated. It has a mix of developed and developing areas with a large number of high-rise apartment complexes and commercial hotspots. The main problems in the region include traffic congestion and pedestrian safety.

Notably, the winning party must have 113 seats to form the government in Karnataka out of 224 seats.

A look at key players

Bommanahalli will witness a tough fight from three-time BJP MLA M Sathish Reddy, who is in the fray for a fourth successive term. Meanwhile, Congress has given ticket to film producer Umapathy Srinivas Gowda from this.

AAP has fielded Sitaram Gundappa from this seat, while Nemiraj Naik is the Janata Dal (S) candidate for this seat for the upcoming Karnataka Elections which will held on May 10 and results will be announced on May 13.

What happened in 2028 elections

In 2018, Sathish Reddy of BJP won this seat by defeating Sushma Rajagopala Reddy of Congress with a margin of 47,162 votes. This seat witnessed a voter turnout of 52 per cent in last elections.