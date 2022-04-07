Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Bihar MLC Election Result 2022: Counting of votes underway for 24 local authority constituencies

Highlights The voting for the Bihar Legislative Council was held on Monday

Adequate armed forces were deployed at the 534 polling stations across the state

The legislative council of Bihar consists of a total of 75 seats

The counting of votes for 24 local authority constituencies of the Bihar Legislative Council began on Thursday morning.

The voting for the Bihar Legislative Council was held on Monday. Adequate armed forces were deployed at the 534 polling stations across the state to ensure free and fair voting.

The legislative council of Bihar consists of a total of 75 seats. The current strength of members in the legislative council is 51 against the total strength of 75, as all 24 seats of the local authority category are vacant since July 2021.

Among the NDA allies, BJP is contesting on 12 seats followed by JD(U) on 11 seats, and Pashupati Paras' Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party on one seat.

On the other hand, from the Opposition, RJD is contesting 23 seats while its ally CPI the remaining one seat.

The Congress is going solo and is contesting 16 seats out of 24.

(With inputs from agencies)

