Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Will BJP MLA Parshottambhai Solanki make hat-trick in Bhavnagar Rural

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Bhavnagar Rural is one of the 182 Gujarat Legislative Assembly constituencies. It is located in Bhavnagar district. The Bhavnagar Rural constituency used to be Congress’ stronghold but since 2012, Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) dominates the reason with victory in the last two assembly election- 2012 and 2017. The constituency is represented by BJP leader Parshottam Solanki in the assembly. Solanki is a big name in the region, he won the last two elections and has been MLA since 2012. BJP gave a ticket to Solanki expecting his hattrick win in the constituency. He is a prominent Koli leader from Bhavnagar district, and the Koli community accounts for one third of state population having dominance in 34 Assembly seats in Gujarat.

In 2017, Solanki won the seat by defeating Congress candidate Kantibhai Tapubhai Chauhan with a margin of 30993 votes.

Bhavnagar Rural Assembly constituency falls under the Bhavnagar Lok sabha constituency. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP candidate Bharatiben Dhirubhai Shiyal defeated Congress leader Patel Manharbhai Nagjibhai with a margin of 329519 votes.

BJP looks confident with having a candidate who defeated Congress in the last two elections.

The constituency has total 258,637 electorates.

Candidates for assembly election 2022:

Congress- Revatsinh Gohil

AAP- Khumansinh Gohil

BJP- Parshottambhai Solanki

Meanwhile, the vote for the Legislative Assembly election is scheduled to be held on December 1 and 5, 2022 in two phases, to elect 182 members of the 15th Assembly. The counting of votes will take place on December 8, 2022.

