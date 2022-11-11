Bhattiyat Assembly Constituency Election 2022: BJP bets on incumbent Bikram Jariyal

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bhattiyat Assembly Constituency in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh Elections 2022: Assembly elections in Bhattiyat constituency will take place on November 12 as polling on all 68 seats in Himachal Pradesh will be held in single phase. The results will be declared on December 8.

BJP is once again betting on incumbent Bikram Jariyal while Congress too sticks with Kuldeep Singh Pathania.

In 2017 assembly polls, Bikram Singh Jaryal won the seat by defeating Kuldeep Singh Pathania with a margin of 6885 votes.

Bhattiyat is a general category assembly seat, situated in Chamba district and is one of the 17 assembly segments of Kangra Parliament Seat.

The total number of SC and ST voters in Bhattiyat assembly are approximately 11,207 and 20,901 as per 2011 Census.

The strength of Muslim voters in Bhattiyat are approximately 1,604.

A total of 55,92,828 electors, which includes 67,559 service electors and 22 NRIs, are eligible to exercise their franchise on the November 12 Assembly polls. The ballots will be counted on December 8.