Punjab CM-designate Bhagwant Mann to resign as Lok Sabha MP today, thanks people of Sangrur

Punjab CM-designate Bhagwant Mann will resign as the member of Lok Sabha from Sangrur today. Mann is an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP from Sangrur. He took to Twitter today to make the announcement and thanked the people for Sangrur.

"Going to Delhi today, I am resigning from the post of MP of Sangrur. The people of Sangrur have showered me so much love for so many years, so many thanks. Now that I have got an opportunity to serve the whole of Punjab, I promise the people of Sangrur that in a few months their voice will resonate again in the Lok Sabha", he tweeted.

Mann will meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in the Parliament today, reported ANI. Mann, who was the party's chief ministerial candidate, will take the oath on March 16 at the freedom fighter Bhagat Singh's native village Khatkar Kalan.

Notably, Mann has invited Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal to the oath-taking ceremony.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal and Mann held a roadshow in Amritsar today to express gratitude to the people of the state for giving the party a two-third majority in Punjab.

AAP registered a landslide victory in the Punjab polls with 92 seats, pushing most of its rivals to the margins. Congress won 18 seats in the 117-member Assembly.

