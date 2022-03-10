Bhadaur Election Result 2022 LIVE: CM Charanjit Singh Channi leads

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bhadaur Election Result 2022

Bhadaur is an assembly constituency in Punjab. In 2017, this constituency was won by the Aam Aadmi Party. Bhadaur under Barnala district of Punjab State. COMPLETE PUNJAB ELECTION COVERAGE

In 2017, Pirmal Singh Dhaula of Aam Aadmi Party won the seat by defeating Sant Balvir Singh Ghunas from Shiromani Akali Dal with a margin of 20784 votes. Congress's Charanjit Singh Channi will also fight from this seat and against him is AAP's Labh Singh Ugoke.

Date of Polling: Sunday, 20 February 2022, Date of Counting: Thursday, 10 March 2022