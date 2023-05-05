Belgaum Uttar election 2023: BJP, Congress change their candidates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV There is a direct fight between Congress and BJP

Belgaum Uttar election 2023: Belgaum Uttar Assembly constituency, one of the 225 seats in the Karnataka Assembly, belongs to ruling Bharatiya Janta Party. The constituency is located in Belagavi district. Belgaum Uttar Assembly constituency falls under the Belgaum Lok sabha constituency which belongs to BJP MP Angadi Suresh Channabasappa. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Channabasappa won the LS seat with the margin of 391304 votes by defeating Congress leader Dr.sadhunavar.

Congress and BJP, both changed their candidates in the constituency. There is an advantage with BJP as it is the ruling party in the state and Lok Sabha constituency ans assembly constituency both belong to the saffron party.

In 2018 assembly election, BJP candidate Anil S Benake defeated Congress leader Fairoz Nuruddin Saith who was sitting MLA for two terms since 2008. Benake outsmarted Saith with a margin of 18,000 votes. The BJP candidate got 79,060 votes, while Congress contestant- 61,793 votes

Other details

The voters turnout of Belgaum Uttar constituency in 2018 was 62.78%. Over 3,600 candidates filed a total of 5,102 nominations for the May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka. The process of filing nominations papers began on April 13 with the election notification being issued. Of the total 224 constituencies, 36 seats have been reserved for Scheduled Castes and 15 for Scheduled Tribes. Of the total nominations, 4,710 were filed by 3,327 male candidates and 391 nominations were by 304 female candidates. The last date of withdrawal of candidature was April 24.

The counting of votes is on May 13. The state has 5.24 crore voters and 58,282 polling stations. One nomination has been filed by an "other gender" candidate.

MORE ON KARNATAKA ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS