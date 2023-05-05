Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV. Belgaum Rural Assembly Election 2023: Will Congress' Laxmi Hebbalkar retain her seat again?

Belgaum Rural Assembly Election 2023: Belgaum Rural is one of the 224 Assembly constituencies in Karnataka where the election is scheduled to be held on May 10 (Wednesday). The election results will be declared on May 13 (Saturday). Belgaum Rural Assembly constituency will see a contest between Janata Dal (Secular) candidate Shankargowda Rudragowda Patil, Laxmi Ravindra Hebbalkar of the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nagesh Mannolkar.

In 2018 Karnataka Assembly Election, Laxmi R Hebbalkar of the Congress defeated BJP candidate Sanjay B Patil from the Belgaum Rural Assembly seat.

BJP’s Sanjay B Patil won from Belgaum Rural by defeating Kinekar Manohar Kallappa of IND in 2013 Karnataka Assembly polls.

Sanjay B Patil of the BJP had won the Karnataka election in 2013 from Belgaum Rural after defeating Congress candidate Malagi Shivaputrappa Chanabasappa. In 2008 Karnataka Assembly polls, BJP's Sanjay B Patil had emerged as the winner from Belgaum Rural Assembly constituency by defeating Malagi Shivaputrappa Chanabasappa of Congress.

Who won 2018 Karnataka Elections?

The 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections were held on May 12, 2018. In the 2018 Karnataka Election Results, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 104 seats but failed to cross the majority 112 mark in 224 member assembly constituency, Congress grabbed the second position winning 78 seats and JDS being third with 38 seats. Both Congress and JD(S) have decided to come together to form a coalition government.

