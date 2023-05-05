Belgaum Dakshin election 2023: Will BJP's bet on sitting MLA work?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BJP wants to repeat 2018 win in the constituency.

Belgaum Dakshin election 2023: Belgaum Dakshin Assembly constituency, one of the 225 seats in the Karnataka Assembly, is located in Belagavi district. It falls under Belagavi Lok Sabha constituency which is presented by BJP Mangala Suresh Angadi. There is an advantage with BJP as it is the ruling party in the state and Lok Sabha constituency and assembly constituency both belong to the saffron party. There is a direct fight between Congress and BJP in the constituency. Congress fielded Prabhavathi Mastmardi against BJP's Abhay Patil. Third player JDS pit Srinivas Talukar in Belgaum Dakshin. BJP showed faith in the sitting MLA, while Congress changed its 2018 candidate.

In 2018 assembly election, BJP won Belgaum Dakshin seat. BJP contestant Abhay Patil defeated Congress leader MD Lakshminarayan with a margin of 58,692 votes. The huge margin of the victory shows the dominance of BJP and its candidate Patil in the constituency.

Other details

Of the total nominations, 4,710 were filed by 3,327 male candidates and 391 nominations were by 304 female candidates. The last date of withdrawal of candidature was April 24. Of the total 224 constituencies, 36 seats have been reserved for Scheduled Castes and 15 for Scheduled Tribes. The counting of votes is on May 13. The state has 5.24 crore voters and 58,282 polling stations. One nomination has been filed by an "other gender" candidate. Over 3,600 candidates filed a total of 5,102 nominations for the May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka. The process of filing nominations papers began on April 13 with the election notification being issued.

