Barabanki Election Result 2022 LIVE: Will SP retain the seat?

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election Result 2022: The Barabanki Assembly Constituency falls under the Barabanki district of Uttar Pradesh and is currently held by Dharmraj Singh Yadav, Urf Suresh Yadav of SP.

In 2017, the Barabanki assembly seat had 3,67,990 registered voters. Of the, 1,98,072 were male and 1,69,918 were female voters. 0.4% of votes were cast for NOTA.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, SP candidate Dharmraj Singh Yadav Urf Suresh Yadav won the Barabanki constituency seat securing 99453 votes, beating BSP candidate Surendra Singh by a margin of 29705 votes.