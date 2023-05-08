Bangarapet Assembly Elections 2023: Will BJP defeat Congress' Narayanaswamy who has been winning since 2008?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bangarapet constituency

New Delhi: Karnataka is set to hold a crucial Assembly election on May 10, with major political parties-- Congress, Bhartiya Janata Party, and Janata Dal (Secular)-- in the fray. The state has 224 constituencies which will go for election within a few days. In Bangarapet, BJP has fielded MN Narayanaswamy against its main contender whereas, JD(S) has fielded M Mallesh Babu.

Main contenders

Congress-- SN Narayanaswamy

BJP-- MN Narayanaswamy

JD(S)-- Mallesh Babu

The Bangarapet Town Municipal Council has a population of 44,849, of which 22,628 are males while 22,221 are females, as per Census India 2011 report.

Surprisingly, the literacy rate of Bangarapet is 86.69%-- which is higher than the state average of 75.36%. The male literacy rate is around 90.58% while the female literacy rate is 82.74%.

Congress has a stronghold in since 2008

This is a crucial seat for Congress as SN Narayanaswam has a record of winning this constituency thrice. While BJP is trying its best to procure this seat as several top leaders visited the region in the past two weeks, it would be tough for the saffron party to replace Narayanaswamy.

Earlier in the 2018 elections, Narayanaswamy won the seat against M Mallesh Babu of JD(S). He had secured a total of over 70,000 votes--- almost 21,000 more than the JD-S candidate.

Also Read: Chikballapur Assembly Election 2023: Close fight between BJP's K Sudhakar and Congress' Pradeep Eshwar