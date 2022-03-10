Balrampur Election Result 2022 LIVE: BJP's Paltoo Ram leads by 7,543 votes, SP trails behind

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Balrampur Election Result 2022 LIVE

Balrampur election result 2022 Live updates: Counting of votes for the Balrampur Assembly Election 2022 is underway. Much like many constituencies, there is a neck and neck competition between Samajwadi Party and the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in Balrampur as well. While the former has fielded Jagram Paswan who is currently trailing behind by 7,543 votes, while the latter has Palturam as the candidate who is leading. Both SP and BJP have the same strike rate, and it will be interesting to see whose strike rate goes up this time.

BJP defeated Congress by a considerable margin of 24860 votes in 2017 with Palturam as a candidate. It would be interesting to see if BJP repeats its victory this time around as well, or gets defeated at the hands of SP's Jagram Paswan.

BJP seems to have a stronghold in Balrampur for the last five years. Palturam is a popular face in the assembly constituency, as he defeated Congress party's Shivlal by a good margin back in 2017.

ASSEMBLY ELECTION 2022: FULL COVERAGE

However, SP might just win the seat this time, as it does have experience of defeating BJP in Balrampur back in 2012, in 2003 before that, and in 1993 before that.

Balrampur Assembly constituency falls under the Katihar Lok Sabha constituency. Elections had taken place in Balrampur during the sixth phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh, on March 3, 2022.