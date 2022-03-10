Thursday, March 10, 2022
     
Baghpat Election Result 2022 LIVE: Will the Jats repose faith in BJP again?

Baghpat Election Result: The ruling BJP has fielded sitting MLA Yogesh Dhama while the SP-RLD alliance has given ticket to Ahmad Hamid.

Published on: March 10, 2022 8:08 IST
Baghpat election result 2022 Live Updates: Counting of votes for Baghpat Assembly Election 2022 is underway. The ruling BJP has fielded sitting MLA Yogesh Dhama while the SP-RLD alliance has given ticket to Ahmad Hamid.

Congress has fielded Anil Dev Tyagi. The Aam Aadmi Party is also in the fray, fielding Navin Chaudhary. In the 2017 polls, Yogesh Dhama had defeated Ahmed Hameed by a margin of 31,360 votes.

ASSEMBLY ELECTION 2022: FULL COVERAGE

Baghpat, the heart of farmland politics in the Jat belt of the state, is considered to be a bastion of Hamid’s family. He comes from an influential zamindars family. His father, Nawab Kaukub Hamid Khan, represented the seat for a record five-term. Nawab Kaukub died in 2018, leaving a political vacuum in Baghpat.

Baghpat went to the polls on February 10 in the first phase.

