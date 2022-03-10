Thursday, March 10, 2022
     
Auraiya Election Result 2022 LIVE: Will BJP's Gudiya Katheriya pose tough challenge for SP, BSP, Congress

Polling in Auraiya constituency was held in the third phase on February 20. The key here is between BJP's Gudiya Katheriya, Samajwadi Party's Jitendra Dohare, BSP's Ravi Shastri Dohrey, and Congress' Sarita Dohre.

Shashwat Bhandari Written by: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari
New Delhi Published on: March 10, 2022 8:36 IST
Auraiya Election Result 2022 LIVE
Auraiya Election Result 2022 LIVE

Auraiya election result 2022 live updates: The counting of votes in Auraiya is underway. The key here is between BJP's Gudiya Katheriya, Samajwadi Party's Jitendra Dohare, BSP's Ravi Shastri Dohrey and Congress' Sarita Dohre. ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2022L FULL COVERAGE

Polling in Auraiya constituency was held in the third phase on February 20.

In 2017 assembly elections, BJP's Ramesh Chandra won Auraiya seat by defeating BSP's Bhimrao Ambedkar by a margin of 31862 votes.

Uttar Pradesh assembly elections were held in 7 phases between February 10 - March 7. In 2017, BJP registered a landslide victory, winning over 300 seats.

