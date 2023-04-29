Athani Election 2023: Denied ticket by BJP, former CM Laxman Savadi jumps into contest as Congress candidate

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The state will witness a single phase of voting on May 10.

Athani Election 2023: Athani is one of the 224 constituencies in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly. It falls under Belgaum district and it is one of the eight Assembly seats under Chikkodi Lok Sabha constituency. Currently, the seat is represented by BJP leader Mahesh Iranagoud Kumathalli in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly. He won the seat in the 2019 by-election after switching parties to the BJP after winning the seat in 2018 on a Congress ticket.

ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2023: FULL COVERAGE

Congress, BJP in a direct contest

This year, the main contest is said to be between Congress candidate and former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi and incumbent MLA and BJP candidate Mahesh Kumathalli. Savadi had resigned from the BJP after being denied a ticket to contest the Assembly Elections 2023. Aam Admi Party has fielded Sampath Kumar Shetti, while JD(S) has decided to go with Shashikant Padasalagi.

Major candidates in the fray:

Laxman Savadi - Congress

Mahesh Kumathalli - BJP

Sampath Kumar Shetti - AAP

Shashikant Padasalagi - JD(S)

As of 2019 General Election, the total number of voters in the Athani Assembly is 21,7974. According to the 2011 Census, SC voters at the Athani assembly are approximately 34,353 which is around 15.76%. Meanwhile, ST voters are approximately 5,449 which is around 2.5%. Muslim voters at the Athani assembly are approximately 27,029 which is around 12.4% as per voter list analysis.

ALSO READ: Hubli-Dharwad Central Election 2023: BJP turncoat and former CM Jagdish Shettar's prestige at stake

2018 Assembly Elections

In the 2018 Assembly elections, Mahesh Kumathalli won the seat on a Congress ticket. However, he switched the party a year after and joined the BJP in 2019. A by-poll was initiated and Kumatalli won it with a margin of 39,989 votes. He defeated Congress leader Gajanan Bhalachandra Mangasuli who received 59,214 votes, while Kumathalli garnered over 99,000 votes in the by-poll.

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023

It should be mentioned here that the state will witness a single phase of voting on May 10, whereas, results will be declared on May 13. Notably, the term of the 224-member Karnataka Assembly will be ending on May 24. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that more than 9.17 lakh first-time voters will be participating in the upcoming elections in Karnataka.