EC extends ban on physical rallies and road shows till Jan 31

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) EC extends ban on physical rallies till Jan 31

Highlights EC extended the ban on physical rallies and roadshows till Jan 31

Relaxations given for physical public meetings of parties or contesting candidates

Relaxations have been given for phase 1 from Jan 28 and for phase 2 from Feb 1

The Election Commission on Saturday extended the ban on physical rallies and roadshows till January 31, but gave relaxation for physical public meetings of parties or contesting candidates for phase 1 from January 28 and for phase 2 from February 1.

The commission has also enhanced the limit of people allowed for door-to-door campaign.

Instead of five, now 10 people, excluding security personnel, will be allowed for door-to door campaigns.

lso Read | Congress delegation that met election commission not authorised: UP Cong chief seeks another meeting

Also Read | UP Election: Here's why swing constituencies in UP hold huge significance for all political parties