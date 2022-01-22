EC extends ban on physical rallies and road shows till Jan 31

Saturday, January 22, 2022
     
On January 15, the commission had extended the ban until January 22.

New Delhi Updated on: January 22, 2022 19:23 IST
  • EC extended the ban on physical rallies and roadshows till Jan 31
  • Relaxations given for physical public meetings of parties or contesting candidates
  • Relaxations have been given for phase 1 from Jan 28 and for phase 2 from Feb 1

The Election Commission on Saturday extended the ban on physical rallies and roadshows till January 31, but gave relaxation for physical public meetings of parties or contesting candidates for phase 1 from January 28 and for phase 2 from February 1.

The commission has also enhanced the limit of people allowed for door-to-door campaign.

Instead of five, now 10 people, excluding security personnel, will be allowed for door-to door campaigns.

