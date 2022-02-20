Sunday, February 20, 2022
     
Assembly Election 2022 voting LIVE Updates: Polling underway on all 117 seats in Punjab, 59 in UP

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 20, 2022 8:15 IST
Voting for 59 Assembly constituencies spread across 16 districts of Uttar Pradesh and for 117 constituencies for Punjab Assembly elections began today morning. While in UP, polling began at 7 am, in Punjab, voters were allowed to enter polling booths from 8 am onwards. For the third phase of UP elections, as many as 627 candidates are in the fray, in which over 2.15 crore people are eligible to vote. The districts where polling is being held are Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur and Mahoba. In Punjab, over 2.14 crore voters will decide the fate of 1304 candidates. There are 2,14,99,804 voters in Punjab. The state is witnessing a multi-corner contest this time with Congress, AAP, SAD-BSP alliance, and the coalition of BJP-former chief minister Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress party as key players.

Live updates : Assembly Election 2022 voting

  • Feb 20, 2022 8:01 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Punjab Polls 2022: Polling begins

    Polling begins on all assembly seats in Punjab

  • Feb 20, 2022 7:59 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Punjab Polls 2022: Mock polling underway at booth number 158 in Moga

  • Feb 20, 2022 7:41 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Punjab Polls 2022: Voting to begin at 8 am

  • Feb 20, 2022 7:38 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    UP Polls 2022: Salman Khurshid & his wife at a polling booth

  • Feb 20, 2022 7:17 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Punjab Polls 2022: Channi offers prayers at Gurudwara Sri Katalgarh Sahib

    "It's leadership of the party. It'll now be the will of the almighty & people, we've made all efforts," says CM Charanjit Singh Channi as he offers prayers at Gurudwara Sri Katalgarh Sahib, Kharar

    Channi is contesting Punjab elections from Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur constituencies

  • Feb 20, 2022 7:15 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    UP Polls 2022: Voting for third phase today, fate of Akhilesh Yadav to be sealed

  • Feb 20, 2022 7:11 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Punjab Polls 2022: Preparations underway ahead of voting

  • Feb 20, 2022 7:02 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    UP Polls 2022: Voting begins on 59 seats

    Voting begins for 59 assembly seats across 16 districts of Uttar Pradesh. 

    Fate of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, contesting from Karhal and his challenger & BJP candidate Union minister SP Singh Baghel will be sealed today.

  • Feb 20, 2022 6:56 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    UP Polls 2022: Shivpal Singh Yadav met Mulayam Singh Yadav in Etawah today

    India Tv - UP Polls 2022

    Image Source : ANI

    Shivpal Singh Yadav met Mulayam Singh Yadav in Etawah today

  • Feb 20, 2022 6:54 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Punjab Polls 2022: People say will vote for you, says Malvika Sood

    "People are dialing me and saying that we are waiting for the voting to start and will vote for you. We've done social work. I don't think any other candidate has done so much social work," says Malvika Sood, Congress' candidate from Moga

  • Feb 20, 2022 6:41 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    UP Polls 2022: Mock poll at polling booth number 295 in Farrukhabad

  • Feb 20, 2022 6:40 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Punjab Polls 2022: A look at 2017 elections

    In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, the Congress had ended the SAD-BJP combine’s 10-year-regime by bagging 77 seats

    AAP had managed to get 20 seats while the SAD-BJP had won 18 and two seats went into the kitty of the Lok Insaaf Party

  • Feb 20, 2022 6:39 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Punjab Polls 2022: Paid holiday today

    In the wake of elections, the state government has declared a paid holiday for employees working in shops, commercial establishments and factories on Sunday

  • Feb 20, 2022 6:39 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Punjab Polls 2022: Political parties and their poll promises

    • AAP has promised Rs 1,000 for all women, up to 300 units of free power
    • Congress has promised Rs 1,100 per month for needy women
    • The SAD-BSP alliance has promised Rs 2,000 per month to all women heads of blue card holder families (BPL beneficiaries), 400 units of free electricity, 75 per cent reservation for the state youth in public and private sectors
    • The Congress and the SAD-BSP alliance have promised one lakh government jobs
  • Feb 20, 2022 6:36 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Punjab Polls 2022: Prominent faces in fray

    • Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi
    • Aam Aadmi Party's chief ministerial face Bhagwant Mann
    • Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu
    • Former CMs Amarinder Singh and Parkash Singh Badal
    • Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal
    • Former Chief Minister Rajinder Kaur Bhattal
    • Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma 
    • Former Union minister Vijay Sampla 
  • Feb 20, 2022 6:33 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Punjab Polls 2022: Security arrangements

    • 24,689 polling stations and 51 auxiliary polling stations have been established at 14,684 polling station locations of which 2,013 are identified as critical, while 2,952 are vulnerable pockets
    • There would be 1,196 Model Polling Stations, 196 Women Managed Polling Stations and 70 PwD managed polling stations. 
    • Apart from three Special State Observers, ECI has appointed 65 General Observers, 50 Expenditure Observers and 29 Police Observers, who are keeping close vigil
    • As many as 2083 sector officers have been deployed to assist polling parties
  • Feb 20, 2022 6:31 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Punjab Polls 2022: How many voters in state?

    Punjab Chief Electoral Officer Dr S Karuna Raju informed there are 2,14,99,804 voters in Punjab who are eligible to exercise their franchise on Sunday.

    He said that there are 1304 candidates--1209 male, 93 women and two transgenders are in the fray in 117 constituencies. 

  • Feb 20, 2022 6:30 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Punjab Polls 2022: Who is contesting from where?

    • CM Charanjit Singh Channi, who is the Congress's chief ministerial face, is contesting from two seats Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur
    • Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu is facing SAD's Bikram Singh Majithia, AAP's Jeevanjyot Kaur and BJP's Jagmohan Singh Raju in Amritsar (East)
    • AAP Lok Sabha MP from Sangrur and party's CM face Bhagwant Mann is contesting from Dhuri seat
    • Punjab Lok Congress chief Captain Amarinder Singh is seeking re-election from the Patiala constituency
    • Five-time Chief Minister and senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader Parkash Singh Badal is in the fray from the Lambi seat
    • SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal is in the electoral contest from Jalalabad
    • The BJP has pitted its Punjab unit chief Ashwani Kumar Sharma from the Pathankot constituency
  • Feb 20, 2022 6:29 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Punjab Polls 2022: Key political parties in state

    Punjab is witnessing a multi-corner contest this time with Congress, AAP, Shiromani Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party alliance, and the coalition of BJP-former chief minister Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress party as key players.

    The Congress party is seeking another term under Charanjit Singh Channi's leadership while the SAD which has formed an alliance with Mayawati's BSP is hoping for a comeback after 10 years.

    AAP, which emerged as the second-largest party in the 2017 elections, has highlighted its government's works in Delhi to urge voters for a chance in Punjab under Bhagwant Mann

  • Feb 20, 2022 6:28 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Punjab Polls 2022: How many candidates in fray?

    For Punjab Assembly elections, over 2.14 crore voters of the state will decide the fate of 1304 candidates in the fray from 117 constituencies

  • Feb 20, 2022 6:26 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    UP Polls 2022: Districts to vote today

    The 16 districts which will go to polls in the third phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are Jhansi, Kanpur Dehat, Kannauj, Auriyya, Etah, Etawah, Farukkhabad, Firozabad, Hamirpur, Hathras, Jalaun, Kanpur Nagar, Kasganj, Lalitpur, Mahoba and Mainpuri

  • Feb 20, 2022 6:25 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    UP Polls 2022: Security arrangements for voting

    • 52 General Observers, 16 Police Observers and 19 Expenditure Observers have been deployed by the Commission to keep an eye on the polling
    • 2235 Sector Magistrates, 273 Zonal Magistrates, 832 Static Magistrates and 3069 Micro Observers have also been deployed
    • There will be 641 model polling stations and 129 all women workers polling places
  • Feb 20, 2022 6:24 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    UP Polls 2022: How many candidates in fray for third phase?

    In the third phase of elections, 627 candidates are in the fray in 59 assembly constituencies, out of which 97 are women candidates.

    Over 2.16 crore voters will exercise their franchise at 25,794 polling places and 15,557 polling stations in the third phase of Assembly elections.

  • Feb 20, 2022 6:23 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    UP Polls 2022: Voting timings

    Polling for the third phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections will be held in 59 seats spread across 16 districts in the state on Sunday. Voting will start at 7 am today and will continue till 6 pm.

