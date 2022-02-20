Assembly Election 2022 voting LIVE Updates: Polling underway on all 117 seats in Punjab, 59 in UP

Voting for 59 Assembly constituencies spread across 16 districts of Uttar Pradesh and for 117 constituencies for Punjab Assembly elections began today morning. While in UP, polling began at 7 am, in Punjab, voters were allowed to enter polling booths from 8 am onwards. For the third phase of UP elections, as many as 627 candidates are in the fray, in which over 2.15 crore people are eligible to vote. The districts where polling is being held are Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur and Mahoba. In Punjab, over 2.14 crore voters will decide the fate of 1304 candidates. There are 2,14,99,804 voters in Punjab. The state is witnessing a multi-corner contest this time with Congress, AAP, SAD-BSP alliance, and the coalition of BJP-former chief minister Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress party as key players.