Assembly Election 2022 voting LIVE Updates: Polling begins in Goa, UP; Uttarakhand polling at 8 am

Uttarakhand is all set for assembly elections with the authorities taking special care of security measures by installing CCTV in booths and deploying companies of Central Paramilitary Force (CPMF) and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC).

District magistrate Vijay Shankar Pandey said all election teams had been dispatched to their respective constituencies and adequate arrangements had also been made for security.

"We got 23 companies of CPMF and 5 companies of PAC, which have been deployed in different assembly constituencies", said Pandey.

"CCTVs have also been installed at many polling stations to ensure that the assembly elections can be monitored accurately," the district magistrate said.

Arrangements were also done for a webcast, he said "under which live pictures of the polling centre will be beamed directly to their control room and. We can see from right here what is going on at the booth."