Assembly Election 2022 voting LIVE Updates: Polling begins in Goa, UP; Uttarakhand polling at 8 am

UP Polls 2022: All you should know
- Voting for 55 Assembly seats spread across nine Uttar Pradesh districts started on Monday morning. This is the second phase of the Assembly elections in the state
- As many as 586 candidates are in the fray in this phase with the seats spread across Saharanpur, Bijnor, Moradabad, Sambhal, Rampur, Amroha, Budaun, Bareilly and Shahjahanpur
- The areas going to polls in this phase have a sizeable Muslim population influenced by religious leaders of the Barelvi and Deobandsects. These areas are considered strongholds of the Samajwadi Party.
- Prominent faces in the fray in this phase include Dharam Singh Saini, a Yogi Adityanath government minister who had switched to the SP before the polls. Saini is trying his luck from the Nakur Assembly segment
- Senior SP leader Mohammad Azam Khan has been fielded from his stronghold Rampur while UP's Finance Minister Suresh Khanna from Shahjahanpur
- Khan's son Abdullah Azam has been fielded from the Swar seat. He has been pitted against Haider Ali Khan, the heir of the Nawabs of Rampur, who is trying his luck on the ticket of the Apna Dal (Sonelal), a BJP ally. Haider Ali Khan is the grandson of former MP Noor Bano
- UP Minister of State for Jal Shakti Baldev Singh Aulakh is contesting from Bilaspur, Minister of State for Urban Development Mahesh Chandra Gupta from Badaun and Minister of State for Secondary Education Gulab Devi from Chandausi. The former mayor of Bareilly, Supriya Aron, is contesting from Bareilly Cantonment on SP ticket
- With the elections being held amid the COVID scare, Additional Chief Electoral Officer Brahmdev Ram Tripathi said all necessary arrangements have been made to ensure free, fair, transparent and COVID-safe polling
Goa Polls 2022: All you should know
- Polling began Monday morning at 7 am in Goa, where 301 candidates are in the fray for the 40 Assembly seats
- Voting will conclude at 6 pm in the single-phase elections in the coastal state
- Over 11 lakh people are eligible to cast their votes -- including 9,590 persons with disabilities, 2,997 aged over 80 years, 41 sex workers and nine transgenders
- Goa is witnessing a multi-cornered contest, with AAP, TMC and other smaller parties vying to make a mark on the state's electoral scene
- To check the spread of COVID-19, voters have been provided hand gloves at the polling stations
- Over 100 'all-women' polling booths have been set up in the state for the convenience of female voters
- The prominent candidates include CM Pramod Sawant (BJP), Leader of the Opposition Digambar Kamat (Congress), former CMs Churchill Alemao (TMC), Ravi Naik (BJP), Laxmikant Parsekar (independent), former deputy CMs Vijai Sardesai (GFP) and Sudin Dhavalikar (MGP), late CM Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal Parrikar and AAP's CM face Amit Paleker
- The average number of eligible voters per booth in the state is 672, which is the lowest in the country
- The Vasco Assembly constituency has the highest number of 35,139 eligible voters, while the Mormugao seat has the lowest number of voters at 19,958
- The Congress and the Goa Forward Party (GFP) are fighting the election in alliance, while the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC has tied-up with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) to contest the polls
- The Shiv Sena and the NCP had also announced their pre-poll alliance, while AAP is contesting without a tie-up with any other political party
- The Revolutionary Goans, Goencho Swabhimaan Party, Jai Mahabharat Party and Sambhaji Brigade are also in the poll fray, besides 68 independent candidates
- The Congress has fielded 37 candidates, while ally GFP has fielded three
UP Polls 2022: Surveillance through drones in densely populated areas, says Moradabad SSP
"CPMF is deployed at all 1138 polling booths of the district. We've made a call centre in addition to the police control room. We've directed police officials to surveillance through drones in the densely populated areas," says Babloo Kumar, SSP Moradabad
UP Polls 2022: Voting yet to begin at station number 407 in Damkhoda
Voting at polling station number 407 in Damkhoda village of Bareilly Assembly constituency is yet to begin due to a glitch in the EVM
UP Polls 2022: Security arrangements across 9 districts
- The second phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls will have the deployment of 794 companies of the Central police forces
- As many as eight seats have been put under the sensitive category that include Nagina, Dhampur, Bijnor, Asmoli, Sambhal, Deoband, Rampur Maniharan, and Gangoh
- In the second phase, 4,917 polling centers have been kept in the sensitive category along with a total of 436 majras/localities
- Out of the 794 companies of the forces, the largest chunk of 733 companies will be deployed for the security of the polling booth
- As many as 50 companies will be deployed for the law and order duty while three companies will be deployed for the EVM security
- For security purposes, 6,860 inspectors and sub-inspectors of the Uttar Pradesh police have also been deployed along with 54,670 constables, 43,397 Homeguards, 930 PRD Jawans, 18 company PAC, and 7,746 Village chowkidars will be deployed for second phase security duty
Kejriwal urgers voters in Goa and Uttarakhand to vote
UP Polls 2022: Minister and BJP candidate from Shahjahanpur Suresh Kumar Khanna offers prayers at Hanuman Dham temple
Goa Polls 2022: Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai and his wife Reetha Sreedharan cast votes
UP Polls 2022: Second-phase voting today
Uttarakhand Polls 2022: Polling in state to begin at 8 am
Polling in Uttarakhand is set to begin at 8 am
Polling begins on all seats in Goa, on 55 seats in UP
Polling has begun on all seats in Goa and on 55 seats in Uttar Pradesh
PM Modi urges voters across UP, Uttarakhand and Goa to vote
Uttarakhand Polls 2022: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami speaks EXCLUSIVELY to India TV
Goa Polls 2022: Preparations underway ahead of voting
Uttarakhand Polls 2022: Preparations underway ahead of voting
Uttarakhand Polls 2022: CCTV monitoring at polling booths, security increased
Uttarakhand is all set for assembly elections with the authorities taking special care of security measures by installing CCTV in booths and deploying companies of Central Paramilitary Force (CPMF) and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC).
District magistrate Vijay Shankar Pandey said all election teams had been dispatched to their respective constituencies and adequate arrangements had also been made for security.
"We got 23 companies of CPMF and 5 companies of PAC, which have been deployed in different assembly constituencies", said Pandey.
"CCTVs have also been installed at many polling stations to ensure that the assembly elections can be monitored accurately," the district magistrate said.
Arrangements were also done for a webcast, he said "under which live pictures of the polling centre will be beamed directly to their control room and. We can see from right here what is going on at the booth."
Uttarakhand Polls 2022: Nainital's Bindukhatta deprived of revenue village status for 40 years
Deprived of revenue village status for the last 40 years, locals in Uttarakhand's Bindukhatta village, with a population of around 70,000 to 80,000 are still dispossessed of legal ownership of their land and houses.
Despite having a population of over 70,000, Bindukhatta village under the Lalkuan assembly constituency has only around 35,000 valid voters. This is because, as per government law, this village is situated on forest land and as a result not considered a revenue village.
A village given the status of revenue village falls under the revenue department instead of the forest department. Such villages have definite surveyed boundaries and its residents enjoy individual land ownership rights.
UP Polls 2022: Bareilly locals seek more large scale industries
Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh, which will go to Assembly polls in the second phase of elections on February 14, has more than 800 small scale industries and four large scale industries.
However, the small-scale industrialists here in Bareilly majorly demand "no inspector raj" and they should be allowed to work freely. On the other hand, although locals demand more large-scale industries experts say there is a lack of availability of plots for the same.
Added to that, locals in a conversation with ANI, said that for the past 28 years, no large-scale industries have been set up in Bareilly. Moreover, large-scale industries involved in producing synthetic and chemical materials stopped their production here in the Bareilly unit in 1995. Here, the Turpentine unit was also shut down in 2004, and the Vimco unit was shut down in 2015.
Uttarakhand Polls 2022: Tear my clothes, put a shoe garland on me but vote for me, says BJP's Sanjay Gupta
On the last day of the election campaign on Friday, Haridwar BJP candidate Sanjay Gupta was seen pleading and begging for votes in front of the public saying 'tear my clothes, put a shoe garland on me but vote for me'.
During the campaign, Sanjay Gupta became so emotional that he started crying in front of people. He said, "Do not let anyone else reap the seeds I sowed. If you want to tear my clothes, put a shoe garland on my neck, go ahead. But do vote for me. Otherwise, God will not forgive you."
Goa Polls 2022: 301 candidates in fray for 40-member Assembly
The fate of 301 candidates will be sealed in EVMs today as voters in Goa will exercise their electoral rights to elect state Assembly representatives in 40 constituencies for the formation of the next state government.
The incumbent BJP is being challenged by the Congress, Trinamool Congress, and AAP in a multi-cornered electoral contest in Goa.
UP Polls 2022: Which districts will go to polls today?
Altogether 55 assembly constituencies will go to the polls in the second phase covering nine districts of Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Budaun and Shahjahanpur.
Goa Polls 2022: BJP faces uphill task without architect Manohar Parrikar
In the absence of the former state Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, BJP is facing an uphill task in Goa to retain power as Congress tries to regain lost ground and the new entrants of the AAP and Trinamool Congress making the polls a multi-corner contest. Parrikar was credited to have been the architect of the rise of the BJP in Goa.
Notably, this is the first electoral fray for the BJP without Parrikar. However, Utpal Parrikar, his son, is seeking to carry the legacy of his father in the Panaji Assembly constituency as an Independent candidate. After the BJP refused to give him the ticket.
Manohar Parrikar represented the Panaji Assembly seat. He had resigned from the BJP after Utpal Parrikar was denied a ticket from the Panaji Assembly constituency.
Uttarakhand Polls 2022: BJP tries to break electoral trends; Congress banks on anti-incumbency
As Uttarakhand goes to the polls today, the BJP and its Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami are trying to break past electoral trends: the hill state has given mandates alternately to the Congress and the BJP.
On the other hand, Congress is banking on its veteran and former CM Harish Rawat, anti-incumbency, COVID-19 pandemic management, and a slew of promises to make a comeback in the hilly state.
A new entrant in state politics, the Aam Aadmi Party led by retired Colonel Ajay Kothiyal is trying to set up a new base in the state.
Other than the BJP and Congress, and AAP, Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party are also testing their electoral strengths in the state.
UP Polls 2022: Yogi Adiyanath urges people to vote
UP Polls 2022: Mock polling in Daniyapur of Rampur Assembly constituency