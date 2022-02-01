Tuesday, February 01, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Election
  4. Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: Congress gears up for virtual campaigning in poll-bound states
Live now

Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: Congress gears up for virtual campaigning in poll-bound states

The Election Commission has already announced the dates and all the political parties have started flexing their muscles in the poll-bound states -- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: February 01, 2022 6:21 IST
Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates
Image Source : INDIA TV

Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates

The stage is set for Assembly elections in five states -- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab. While the first four are ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party, the last one has a Congress government. The Election Commission has already announced the dates and all the political parties have started flexing their muscles in the poll-bound states. Uttar Pradesh, the country's most populous and one of the most politically crucial states, is already witnessing marathon rallies by top politicians from both the ruling and opposition parties. From Congress' side, its senior leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is spearheading the campaign. She is addressing rallies across the length and breadth of the state, promising to bring a change if her party forms the next government. Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav and BSP supremo Mayawati, both former CMs of Uttar Pradesh, are also leaving no stone unturned to woo the voters.

Live updates : Assembly Election 2022

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Feb 01, 2022 6:20 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Congress gears up for virtual campaigning

    Soon after the Election Commission of India extended a ban on physical rallies till February 11, Congress General Secretary organization KC Venugopal wrote a letter to all candidates and state Congress chiefs of poll-bound states to make necessary arrangements for virtual campaigning.

    In his letter, Venugopal asked other units to adopt the same model as adopted in Rahul Gandhi's virtual rally in Jalandhar in which Congress claims that around 9 lakh views were recorded in just two hours.

    Venugopal asked candidates and PCC chiefs to make all the arrangements necessary for virtual campaigning including setting up LED screens and taking permission from the administration as per the rules laid down by Election Commission for gathering 300-500 people for the virtual rallies.

  • Feb 01, 2022 6:20 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Punjab polls: BJP party state chief Ashwani Kumar Sharma files nomination from Pathankot

    Punjab polls: BJP party state chief Ashwani Kumar Sharma files nomination from Pathankot 

  • Feb 01, 2022 6:19 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    UP polls: Police bust illegal arms manufacturing factory in Saharanpur

    Uttar Pradesh police have busted illegal arms manufacturing factory in Saharanpur

     
Budget 2022
chunav manch uttar pradesh 2022
Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News