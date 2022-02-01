Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: Congress gears up for virtual campaigning in poll-bound states

Soon after the Election Commission of India extended a ban on physical rallies till February 11, Congress General Secretary organization KC Venugopal wrote a letter to all candidates and state Congress chiefs of poll-bound states to make necessary arrangements for virtual campaigning.

In his letter, Venugopal asked other units to adopt the same model as adopted in Rahul Gandhi's virtual rally in Jalandhar in which Congress claims that around 9 lakh views were recorded in just two hours.

Venugopal asked candidates and PCC chiefs to make all the arrangements necessary for virtual campaigning including setting up LED screens and taking permission from the administration as per the rules laid down by Election Commission for gathering 300-500 people for the virtual rallies.