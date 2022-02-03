Thursday, February 03, 2022
     
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  • There are two Indias now, one for rich and another for poor, Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha
  • Presidential address didn't touch central challenges: Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha
  • Presidential address was a long list of things Govt claims to have done: Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha
  4. Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: Congress releases seventh list of 27 candidates for Uttarakhand polls
The Election Commission has already announced the dates and all the political parties have started flexing their muscles in the poll-bound states -- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: February 03, 2022 6:14 IST
The stage is set for Assembly elections in five states -- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab. While the first four are ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party, the last one has a Congress government. The Election Commission has already announced the dates and all the political parties have started flexing their muscles in the poll-bound states. Uttar Pradesh, the country's most populous and one of the most politically crucial states, is already witnessing marathon rallies by top politicians from both the ruling and opposition parties. From Congress' side, its senior leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is spearheading the campaign. She is addressing rallies across the length and breadth of the state, promising to bring a change if her party forms the next government. Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav and BSP supremo Mayawati, both former CMs of Uttar Pradesh, are also leaving no stone unturned to woo the voters.

  • Feb 03, 2022 7:24 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    UP polls: SP candidate refuses to fight poll on new seat, seeks to return party ticket

    A Samajwadi Party candidate from the Matera assembly seat in Bahraich district on Wednesday sought to return the party ticket, saying he cannot fight on an entirely new seat instead of the one he had been tending for the last 10 years. Haji Mohammad Ramzan announced his intention to return the SP ticket hours after he was made the official candidate from the constituency.

    Talking to reporters, Ramzan said he has been working for the Shravasti assembly segment for the last 10 years and the people there want him to contest from that seat and win it.

    "It is not possible to contest an election from a new area like Matera (Bahraich) just before the election," Ramzan said.

    Taking a swipe at Aslam Rayani, who has been given the party ticket from Shravasti seat, Ramzan asked him why was he running away from the Bhinga seat from where he is the sitting MLA.

  • Feb 03, 2022 7:16 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    UP polls: BJP MLA from Bara seat quits party

    The BJP MLA from reserved Bara assembly constituency in Prayagraj district quit the party on Wednesday in protest against allegedly being kept in dark about the party's intention to leave the seat for a coalition partner candidate. BJP MLA Ajay Kumar told reporters that he has resigned from the primary membership of the party.

    Explaining his reason for taking the drastic step, Dr Kumar said he had been hearing of the BJP leadership’s intention to leave the Bara seat for a candidate of alliance partner Apna Dal (S).

    “I have no remorse against it but I have been hurt by the fact that none of the top leaders of the party deemed it necessary to take me into confidence and inform me about it,” he said.

  • Feb 03, 2022 7:00 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    UP polls: Rajeshwar Singh to file his nomination today

    We have to work for the youth and generate employment for them. The reason I joined BJP is that it is a nationalist party. Samajwadi Party is nowhere in the fight, BJP will form government in Uttar Pradesh again. I will file my nomination tomorrow, says Rajeshwar Singh, BJP

  • Feb 03, 2022 6:58 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Manipur polls: Congress releases third list of candidates

    Congress on Wednesday released its third list of candidates for the upcoming assembly polls in Manipur.

    The candidates along with their respective assembly constituencies are: Aribam Pramodini Devi (Keisamthong), Rajkumar Priyobarta Singh (Wangkhei), Birla Haobijam (Thanga), Wairok Morung Makunga (Tengnoupal).

  • Feb 03, 2022 6:57 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    UP polls: Nishad Party releases list of 6 candidates

    Nishad party has released a list of six candidates for the upcoming assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh.

    The candidates and their respective assembly constituencies are: Shravan Nishad (Chauri Chaura), Prashant Singh 'Rahul' (Handia), Piyush Ranjan Nishad (Karchhana), Subhash Pasi (Saidpur), Anil Kumar Tripathi (Menhdawal), Raj Prasad Upadhyay 'Rajbabu' (Sultanpur Sadar).

  • Feb 03, 2022 6:51 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Uttarakhand polls: Congress releases its seventh list of 27 candidates

    Uttarakhand polls: Congress releases its seventh list of 27 candidates

  • Feb 03, 2022 6:50 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    UP polls: Case registered against SP candidate and Lalu Prasad Yadav's son-in-law

    UP polls: Case registered against Samajwadi Party candidate and Lalu Prasad Yadav's son-in-law Rahul Yadav for taking out roadshow without permission, violating the Model Code of Conduct, says Bulandshahr DM

