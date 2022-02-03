Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: Congress releases seventh list of 27 candidates for Uttarakhand polls

A Samajwadi Party candidate from the Matera assembly seat in Bahraich district on Wednesday sought to return the party ticket, saying he cannot fight on an entirely new seat instead of the one he had been tending for the last 10 years. Haji Mohammad Ramzan announced his intention to return the SP ticket hours after he was made the official candidate from the constituency.

Talking to reporters, Ramzan said he has been working for the Shravasti assembly segment for the last 10 years and the people there want him to contest from that seat and win it.

"It is not possible to contest an election from a new area like Matera (Bahraich) just before the election," Ramzan said.

Taking a swipe at Aslam Rayani, who has been given the party ticket from Shravasti seat, Ramzan asked him why was he running away from the Bhinga seat from where he is the sitting MLA.