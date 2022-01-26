Wednesday, January 26, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Election
  4. Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: SP declares Pawan Pandey as candidate from Ayodhya
Live now

Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: SP declares Pawan Pandey as candidate from Ayodhya

The Election Commission has already announced the dates and all the political parties have started flexing their muscles in the poll-bound states -- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 26, 2022 6:34 IST
Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates
Image Source : INDIA TV

Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates

The stage is set for Assembly elections in five states -- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab. While the first four are ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party, the last one has a Congress government. The Election Commission has already announced the dates and all the political parties have started flexing their muscles in the poll-bound states. Uttar Pradesh, the country's most populous and one of the most politically crucial states, is already witnessing marathon rallies by top politicians from both the ruling and opposition parties. From Congress' side, its senior leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is spearheading the campaign. She is addressing rallies across the length and breadth of the state, promising to bring a change if her party forms the next government. Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav and BSP supremo Mayawati, both former CMs of Uttar Pradesh, are also leaving no stone unturned to woo the voters. 

 

 

Live updates :Assembly Election 2022

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Jan 26, 2022 6:33 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    ECI to send coloured voter ID Cards

    The Election Commission of India(ECI) has decided to courier coloured Elector Photo Identity Cards (EPIC) to newly enrolled voters via post, a senior official said on Tuesday. The service was launched on January 25 which is celebrated as National Voters’ Day.

  • Jan 26, 2022 6:33 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Congress targets BJP over Baliyan remarks

    The Congress on Tuesday targeted the BJP over a purported video clip of Union minister Sanjeev Baliyan making derogatory remarks against Brahmins. Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate alleged that the remarks made in the clip, which has gone viral, show the anti-Brahmin, anti-Dalit mindset of the BJP. She also alleged that BJP leaders have made such casteist remarks against Dalits and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in the past. "The Uttar Pradesh government, the central government and the BJP leadership should apologise for the shameful remarks made by the union minister," she said. There was no immediate comment available from the BJP. The Congress leader said there should not be any place for religion and caste in Indian politics.

  • Jan 26, 2022 6:32 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    UP polls: Two women among 8 more candidates declared by BJP

    The BJP on Tuesday declared names of eight more candidates including two women --- Gudiya Katheriya from Auraiya and Poonam Sankhwar from Rasulabad in Kanpur Dehat. The party declared Sanjeev Kumar Diwakar from Jalesar constituency and Veerendra Verma from Marhara seat in Etah district. It has named Mamtesh Shakya from Patiyali and Hari Om Verma from Amanpur (both in Kasganj district). The party has decided to field Priyaranjan Ashu Diwakar from Kishani seat in Mainpuri district. Siddhartha Shankar Dohare has been fielded from Bharthana assembly constituency in Etawah district. Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri and Etawah districts will vote in the third phase on February 20.

  • Jan 26, 2022 6:31 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    UP polls: Padrauna Congress candidate quits party

    Hours after senior Congress leader and former Union minister R P N Singh switched sides and joined the BJP, Congress candidate from Padrauna Manish Jaiswal too resigned from the party. Kushinagar Congress president Rajkumar Singh also quit the party. Both, Singh and Jaiswal are mulling over joining the BJP.

     

  • Jan 26, 2022 6:31 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Priyanka Gandhi accuses UP Police of vandalising students' hostel in Prayagraj

    Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday accused the Uttar Pradesh Police of assaulting students and vandalising their hostel in Prayagraj for allegedly protesting against unemployment in the city. Sharing a purported video of the incident on Twitter, Priyanka Gandhi said, “It is highly condemnable that police in Prayagraj are thrashing students and vandalising their lodges and hostels.

  • Jan 26, 2022 6:30 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    UP polls: SP declares Pawan Pandey as candidate from Ayodhya

    The Samajwadi Party on Tuesday declared Pawan Pandey as its candidate from the Ayodhya assembly constituency for the upcoming elections in the state. Tej Narayan Pandey alias Pawan Pandey was a minister in the council of ministers headed by Akhilesh Yadav in the SP government from 2012 to 2017, and had won from Ayodhya assembly constituency. However, in the 2017 assembly elections, he had lost to BJP's Vedprakash Gupta from the same seat. The SP has also given a ticket to Madhuri Verma, who had crossed over from the BJP, and she will be contesting from Nanpara in Bahraich. Former UP minister Yasar Shah has been named as the SP candidate from Bahraich, while former legislator Mukesh Srivastava will be party's candidate from Payagpur assembly constituency in Bahraich. Yasar Shah is currently an SP MLA from Matera assembly constituency in Bahraich.

  • Jan 26, 2022 6:29 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Cong announces 23 more candidates for Punjab assembly polls

    The Congress on Tuesday released its second list of 23 candidates for Punjab assembly elections, fielding former chief minister Harcharan Singh Brar's daughter-in-law Karan Brar from Muktsar. With this, the party has so far announced 109 candidates of the total 117 assembly seats in Punjab. Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu's aide Smit Singh has been fielded from Amargarh assembly seat, while former Punjab chief minister Rajinder Kaur Bhathal's son-in-law Vikram Bajwa got the ticket from Sahnewal assembly constituency. Former Punjab minister Ashwani Sekhri has been again fielded from his Batala assembly seat, which he lost last time.
    Former MLA Harchand Kaur has been fielded from Mehal Kalan (SC) constituency. Sitting MLA from Bhoa (SC) seat Joginder Pala has been fielded from the same constituency and Ramanjeet Singh Sikki from Khadoor Sahib constituency.

Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News