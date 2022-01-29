Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: Bhupesh Baghel conducts door-to-door campaign ahead of UP polls

BJP national president JP Nadda on Friday targeted Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, asking why is he remembering the person responsible for the partition of India and not the one who united the country.

Nadda made the remark while apparently referring to Yadav's statement on Pakistan founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who he appeared to equate with Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Patel during an event in October last year.

Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had called Yadav and his party "worshippers of Jinnah".