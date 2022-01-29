Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: Bhupesh Baghel conducts door-to-door campaign ahead of UP polls

Saturday, January 29, 2022
     
The Election Commission has already announced the dates and all the political parties have started flexing their muscles in the poll-bound states -- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 29, 2022 7:28 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV

The stage is set for Assembly elections in five states -- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab. While the first four are ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party, the last one has a Congress government. The Election Commission has already announced the dates and all the political parties have started flexing their muscles in the poll-bound states. Uttar Pradesh, the country's most populous and one of the most politically crucial states, is already witnessing marathon rallies by top politicians from both the ruling and opposition parties. From Congress' side, its senior leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is spearheading the campaign. She is addressing rallies across the length and breadth of the state, promising to bring a change if her party forms the next government. Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav and BSP supremo Mayawati, both former CMs of Uttar Pradesh, are also leaving no stone unturned to woo the voters.

 

  • Jan 29, 2022 7:28 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    UP polls: Why is Akhilesh remembering person behind India's partition, asks Nadda

    BJP national president JP Nadda on Friday targeted Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, asking why is he remembering the person responsible for the partition of India and not the one who united the country.

    Nadda made the remark while apparently referring to Yadav's statement on Pakistan founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who he appeared to equate with Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Patel during an event in October last year.

    Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had called Yadav and his party "worshippers of Jinnah".

  • Jan 29, 2022 7:26 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Schedule for UP Legislative Council polls announced

    The office of the Chief Electoral Officer of Uttar Pradesh on Friday announced the schedule for the biennial election of 36 members of the UP Legislative Council from 35 local authorities. The term of the current council members ends on March 7.

    In a statement, UP Chief Electoral Officer Ajay Kumar Shukla said that two members will be elected from the Mathura-Etah-Mainpuri local authority.

    In the first phase, 29 seats and in the second phase, six seats will go to polls.

    The notification for the first phase will be issued on February 4, while February 11 is the last date of filing nominations. Scrutiny of nominations will be held on February 14 and February 16 is the last date to withdraw candidature. Voting will be held on March 3 from 8 am to 4 pm.

  • Jan 29, 2022 7:24 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    BJP trying to polarise voters, says Jayant Chaudhary over post-poll alliance

    Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary on Friday reiterating his stance of not forging any post-poll alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, hit out and said they would not gain anything by "appeasing him" and alleging that the latter is trying to polarise on caste lines.

    The RLD chief said, "They call Western Uttar Pradesh Jat land. What do they call Haryana? They only want to polarise. They want to polarise on the caste lines. This is their strategy. They do not have a place for me in their hearts. What would they gain by appeasing me? Focus on our issues, do justice with the farmers."

  • Jan 29, 2022 7:20 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    BJP's every promise was a 'Jumla', says Akhilesh Yadav

    Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday hit out at the ruling BJP government in Uttar Pradesh and said that every promise that they made during before the 2017 Assembly elections in the state turned out to be a "Jumla".

    Addressing a joint press conference with Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary here, Yadav said, "Now the elections have come, I would like to tell BJP to read their manifesto. Did they fulfil the promises that they made? Every promise turned out to be a 'Jumla'. Gave false advertisements, playing with the statistics even now. I believe that our coalition will defeat the BJP in this election."

    The former chief minister further reiterated his party's promise that they would provide 300 units of free electricity to the people if they are voted to power.

  • Jan 29, 2022 7:19 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    587 candidates file nominations for Goa Assembly polls

    As many as 587 candidates have filed their nominations for the 40 assembly seats in Goa that will be going to polls on February 14, said an official statement by the Chief Electoral Officer on Friday. The filing of nominations for the polls had begun on January 21 and ended on Friday afternoon.

  • Jan 29, 2022 7:18 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Mayawati to kickstart poll campaign in Punjab on Feb 8

    Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati will kickstart her campaign on February 8 for the Punjab Assembly polls scheduled next month. The BSP chief will address a rally at Nawanshahr, said party's Punjab President Jasvir Singh Garhi on Friday.

    Garhi said the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) -BSP alliance will form the next government in Punjab with a clear majority.

    "The BSP-SAD alliance would free Punjab from the misrule of the Congress party with a victory in the 2022 assembly elections," he said.

  • Jan 29, 2022 7:17 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    UP polls: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel conducts door-to-door campaign

    Chhattisgarh CM and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel conducts door-to-door campaign, ahead of the UP elections

