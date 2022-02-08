Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: Amit Shah to release BJP's manifesto for UP polls

In a multi-party contest, political parties with varied strategies and tall promises are reaching out to people in Agra to win over nine constituencies in the district which heads into polling in the first phase of the seven-phase Uttar Pradesh Assembly election. The Samajwadi Party has allied with Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) to fight for the Dalit stronghold, comprising 21 per cent of total voters in Agra.

In the ensuing first phase of elections to be held on February 10, the RLD and the SP have formed an alliance vouching on an overwhelming performance in 403 Assembly seats.

The total number of eligible voters in the UP Assembly elections is 15.06 crore. Out of a total of 34.61 lakh voters, Agra accounts for an increase of 2.17 lakh voters within five years.