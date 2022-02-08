Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: Amit Shah to release BJP's manifesto for UP polls

Tuesday, February 08, 2022
     
The Election Commission has already announced the dates and all the political parties have started flexing their muscles in the poll-bound states -- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab.

February 08, 2022
The stage is set for Assembly elections in five states -- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab. While the first four are ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party, the last one has a Congress government. The Election Commission has already announced the dates and all the political parties have started flexing their muscles in the poll-bound states. Uttar Pradesh, the country's most populous and one of the most politically crucial states, is already witnessing marathon rallies by top politicians from both the ruling and opposition parties. From Congress' side, its senior leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is spearheading the campaign. She is addressing rallies across the length and breadth of the state, promising to bring a change if her party forms the next government. Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav and BSP supremo Mayawati, both former CMs of Uttar Pradesh, are also leaving no stone unturned to woo the voters.

  • Feb 08, 2022 7:09 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Goa Election 2022: Rahul Gandhi to campaign on February 11

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to campaign in Goa for Assembly Polls on February 11

  • Feb 08, 2022 7:05 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Goa Election 2022: Nitin Gadkari to release BJP's manifesto

    Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari will release Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) manifesto for the Goa Assembly Polls on Tuesday. Notably, the party had held back its manifesto scheduled to be released on Sunday following the demise of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.

    As per a press release issued by the BJP, Gadkari will arrive at Dabolim Airport at 11 am today and leave for Panaji. The Party has scheduled the manifesto's release in the capital city at 12:30 pm, added the release.

  • Feb 08, 2022 7:04 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    UP Election 2022: Amit Shah to release BJP's manifesto

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to release Bharatiya Janata Party's manifesto for Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls on Tuesday morning in Lucknow.

    The release of BJP's manifesto 'Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra' was postponed as a mark of respect to the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who died of multi-organ failure on Sunday at the age of 92.

    As per highly placed sources in the party, BJP's manifesto may include issues of nationalism, development, good governance and development of Kashi Mathura.

  • Feb 08, 2022 6:52 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    UP Election 2022: Multi party contest in Agra

    In a multi-party contest, political parties with varied strategies and tall promises are reaching out to people in Agra to win over nine constituencies in the district which heads into polling in the first phase of the seven-phase Uttar Pradesh Assembly election. The Samajwadi Party has allied with Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) to fight for the Dalit stronghold, comprising 21 per cent of total voters in Agra.

    In the ensuing first phase of elections to be held on February 10, the RLD and the SP have formed an alliance vouching on an overwhelming performance in 403 Assembly seats.

    The total number of eligible voters in the UP Assembly elections is 15.06 crore. Out of a total of 34.61 lakh voters, Agra accounts for an increase of 2.17 lakh voters within five years.

  • Feb 08, 2022 6:51 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Punjab Election 2022: Clash between supporters of Congress’ Kamaljit Singh Karwal & Lok Insaaf Party's Simarjit Bains

