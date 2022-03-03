Thursday, March 03, 2022
     
Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: Priyanka Gandhi to address rallies in Varanasi

As per the schedule of the Election Commission, the polling exercise, which began on February 10 from Uttar Pradesh, will conclude on Mar 7 in all five states. The results will be announced simultaneously on Mar 10.

New Delhi Published on: March 03, 2022 7:02 IST
Uttar Pradesh is witnessing a four-cornered contest this Assembly election. While the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is seeking a second consecutive term, it is a do-or-die battle for the Samajwadi Party led by Akhilesh Yadav and BSP led by Mayawati. Uttar Pradesh has voted alternatively voted for the SP and BSP before 2017 when the BJP pulled off a stunning win, dethroning the SP government. This time, the BJP is hopeful that the country's most populous state will break this trend and vote overwhelmingly in its favour, delivering a clear majority again. The Congress which is continuously losing its ground since its 2014 loss, is also expecting a change in its fortune with general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra spearheading the campaign. Besides Uttar Pradesh, Assembly polls are also being held in Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa. Barring Punjab, the remaining states are ruled by the BJP. As per the schedule of the Election Commission, the polling exercise, which began on February 10 from Uttar Pradesh, will conclude on March 7 in all five states. The results will be announced simultaneously on March 10.  

 

    Will start metro services in 5 districts including Varanasi in next 5 years if BJP retains power: JP Nadda

    BJP national president JP Nadda on Wednesday promised to start metro services in some districts of Uttar Pradesh including Agra, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj, and Meerut in the next five years if Bharatiya Janata Party retains power in Uttar Pradesh. The senior BJP leader also claimed that Uttar Pradesh has marked the lowest unemployment rate under the Yogi Adityanath-led government."In the next five years, we'll start metro services in Agra, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj, and Meerut. UP has marked the lowest unemployment rate under the Yogi government. Through MSMEs, more than three lakh jobs have been created in the state," Nadda said while addressing a public rally Varanasi. Further, Nadda mentioned the other development works done by BJP in UP and said that the state stands at second position in the Ease of Doing Business ranking. He said, "Today UP stands at number 2 in Ease of Doing Business ranking. Per capita income has doubled, the state is becoming a leading destination for investments under the Yogi government. If you vote for BJP, we promise to take UP to the first position."Uttar Pradesh will go to the sixth phase of the polling tomorrow in the ongoing state Assembly elections, determining the fate of 676 candidates, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in 57 Assembly seats spread across 10 districts of the state. Of the total 57 seats, the BJP had swept the last elections in 2017, winning 46 constituencies, while Apna Dal had won one seat. The Samajwadi Party (SP) had won only two seats, while Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) had won five seats. Congress and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) had won one seat each respectively.The 10 districts going to the polls in the sixth phase are Gorakhpur, Ambedkarnagar, Ballia, Balrampur, Basti, Deoria, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Sant Kabir Nagar and Siddharthnagar. The 2022 Assembly elections to elect 403 members of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly are being held in seven phases. The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on March 10, 2022.

    Manipur Election 2022: BJP demands re-election at 23 polling booths over allegations of bogus voting, violence

    Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Manipur Pradesh on Wednesday in a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Manipur have demanded re-polling at 23 polling stations over allegations of booth capturing, bogus voting and violence during the first phase of Assembly elections.On February 28, the first phase of the Manipur assembly polls for 38 seats in five electoral districts of Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Kangpokpi, and Churachandpur were held.The voter turnout of 78.09 per cent was recorded in the first phase as per the Election Commission of India.In a letter to the CEO, BJP alleged that the polling for the first phase of the 12th Manipur Legislative assembly was conducted on February 28. There have been issues of booth capturing, destruction of EVM, bogus voting and violence at some polling stations in Assembly Constituencies of Saikul and Saitu. The names of a total of 23 polling stations were handed over to the CEO for repolling.BJP had alleged that the Indian National Congress candidate along with his associates armed with weapons forcefully entered the polling area and destroyed the EVM in the Saitu assembly constituency. They created a riot like situation. They threatened the polling personnel. The situation was so grave that the security personnel were forced to open fire in the air to control the situation. The commission has already directed repolling at the polling station.

    UP Election 2022: PM Modi to address rallies in Jaunpur, Chandauli

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address rallies in Jaunpur and Chandauli today. 

     

    Priyanka Gandhi to address rallies, hold door-to-door campaign in Varanasi

    Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will hold public meetings and door-to-door campaign on Thursday in Varanasi ahead of the seventh and final phase of the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.Varanasi is slated to vote on March 7 in the last phase of the polls in the state.Priyanka Gandhi will hold a public meeting at Football ground, Renukoot, Sonbhadra followed by another rally at Sakaldiha, Chandauli. She will also address a public meeting in Ramnagar in Varanasi Cantonment.Later in the day, the Congress leader will hold a door-to-door campaign from Akhri Chauraha to Chitaipur Chauraha, Rohaniya. Varanasi is the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The counting of the votes will take place on March 10.

