Assembly Election 2022 LIVE UPDATES: JP Nadda to address rallies in Kushinagar, Gorakhpur and Sant Kabir Nagar

As per the schedule of the Election Commission, the polling exercise, which began on Feb 10 from Uttar Pradesh, will conclude on Mar 7 in all five states. The results will be announced simultaneously on Mar 10.

India TV News Desk Written by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 26, 2022 8:31 IST
Assembly Election 2022 LIVE UPDATES:  JP Nadda to address rallies in Kushinagar, Gorakhpur and Sant Kabir Nagar. 

Uttar Pradesh is witnessing a four-cornered contest this Assembly election. While the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is seeking a second consecutive term, it is a do-or-die battle for the Samajwadi Party led by Akhilesh Yadav and BSP led by Mayawati. Uttar Pradesh has voted alternatively voted for the SP and BSP before 2017 when the BJP pulled off a stunning win, dethroning the SP government. This time, the BJP is hopeful that the country's most populous state will break this trend and vote overwhelmingly in its favour, delivering a clear majority again. The Congress which is continuously losing its ground since its 2014 loss, is also expecting a change in its fortune with general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra spearheading the campaign. Besides Uttar Pradesh, Assembly polls are also being held in Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa. Barring Punjab, the remaining states are ruled by the BJP. As per the schedule of the Election Commission, the polling exercise, which began on February 10 from Uttar Pradesh, will conclude on March 7 in all five states. The results will be announced simultaneously on March 10. 

 

Live updates :Assembly Election 2022 | FEBRUARY 26

  • Feb 26, 2022 8:31 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    BJP is govt of rich, there is no hearing of poor: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

    Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday slammed the BJP government over rising inflation and unemployment and said that this is the government of the rich and there is no hearing of the poor.Addressing a public rally in the Jagdishpur constituency of Amethi, the Congress leader urged the voters to choose their candidate wisely or else they may regret it for the next five years."You (public) are responsible for your circumstances. You get astrayed and vote with your eyes closed. Your vote is a very big responsibility, choose wisely as you may regret it for the next 5 years. It is time for your development," said Vadra.She further said the voters to make up their mind whether they want politics of development or the one that entangles them in a fake web of religion and caste.Talking about her recent visit to a locality in Lucknow, the Congress General Secretary said she met some children there, who were qualified but unemployed."Have you brought up your children so that they do not have any future and that they continue to get a sack of foodgrains and remain dependent on it. This is a conspiracy of these political parties to keep you poor, keep your stomach empty so that your emotions could be exploited by them," said the Congress leader.She further slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for saying that he had no idea about the stray cattle menace and now he is aware of the problem and says to solve it."PM Modi said he didn't know about the stray cattle menace, what was he doing for 5 years? He's aware of the war in Ukraine, he was aware of the US President's cough during COVID, but he was not cognizant of this farmers' problem?" she added.Referring to the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, Priyanka Gandhi slammed the Opposition parties in the State and said, "When there is harassment, neither Akhilesh Yadav nor Mayawati come out of their homes, leave alone Yogi and Modi. They make the father of an accused stand with them on the stage."

  • Feb 26, 2022 7:51 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    UP Election 2022: Aparna Yadav claims BJP tsunami, says 'Yogi govt to return to power with thumping majority'

    Ahead of the fifth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Aparna Yadav on Friday claimed that a "tsunami" is blowing in BJP's favour and said that the party will return to power with a "thumping majority".Yadav held a roadshow accompanied by MP Ravi Kishan and campaigned for the party candidate Ved Prakash Gupta from the constituency.Speaking to ANI, Yadav said, "This is not a wave but a tsunami. Bharatiya Janata Party is forming the government with a thumping majority."

  • Feb 26, 2022 7:47 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Samajwadi Party has given tickets to people in jail and on bail: Anurag Thakur

    Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday slammed the Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and said the opposition party has given tickets during Uttar Pradesh polls to those "who are in jail and are on bail"."In the first four phases of the Uttar Pradesh election, people have voted to wash away SP, BSP and Congress. The first list of candidates of the Samajwadi Party had names of those in jail and the ones who were on bail," he said at a press conference here.The minister sought an apology from Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple Yadav for her remarks that BJP's "double-engine" government has "rusted and it now resembles the colour of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's attire"."The saffron that the SP leader (Dimple Yadav) is insulting is a symbol of Sanatan Dharma and tenacity, renunciation and sacrifice. These 'families' living in the palaces hate the saffron-clad leader only because he considers the 25 crore people of Uttar Pradesh as his family," he said."Dimple Yadav should take back her words. Yogi Adityanath worked for the safety of women, gave electricity, worked for the backward people. He was voted to power by the people of the state. Dimple Yadav should apologise to the people of UP also," he added.The Uttar Pradesh BJP has said the people of the state "will not tolerate the insult to saffron colour just to please a 'special' vote bank'".

  • Feb 26, 2022 7:44 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    UP Election 2022: New India has been born in past 7 years under PM Modi's leadership, says BJP MP Hema Malini

    Actor-turned Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Mathura, Hema Malini, on Friday, lauded the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating that new India has been born in the last seven years.She also asserted that everyone wants PM Modi's intervention in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis. Addressing a public rally in UP's Ballia on Friday, Malini said, "Everyone is requesting Modi Ji to stop Ukraine-Russia war because everyone considers him a World leader. He has brought the country so far, and the world respects him.""PM Modi is regarded as a big world leader. It is a matter of pride for all of us. New India has been born in the past seven years, so UP should also participate in the building of this new India," the BJP MP stated.

  • Feb 26, 2022 7:37 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    UP Election 2022: JP Nadda to address rallies in Kushinagar, Gorakhpur

    BJP President JP Nadda will address rallies in Kushinagar, Gorakhpur and Sant Kabir Nagar today.

