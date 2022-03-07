Monday, March 07, 2022
     
Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: JP Nadda takes stock of BJP's situation in 5 states

As per the schedule of the Election Commission, the polling exercise, which began on February 10 from Uttar Pradesh, will conclude on Mar 7 in all five states. The results will be announced simultaneously on Mar 10.

New Delhi Updated on: March 07, 2022 7:20 IST
Uttar Pradesh is witnessing a four-cornered contest this Assembly election. While the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is seeking a second consecutive term, it is a do-or-die battle for the Samajwadi Party led by Akhilesh Yadav and BSP led by Mayawati. Uttar Pradesh has voted alternatively voted for the SP and BSP before 2017 when the BJP pulled off a stunning win, dethroning the SP government. This time, the BJP is hopeful that the country's most populous state will break this trend and vote overwhelmingly in its favour, delivering a clear majority again. The Congress which is continuously losing its ground since its 2014 loss, is also expecting a change in its fortune with general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra spearheading the campaign. Besides Uttar Pradesh, Assembly polls are also being held in Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa. Barring Punjab, the remaining states are ruled by the BJP. As per the schedule of the Election Commission, the polling exercise, which began on February 10 from Uttar Pradesh, will conclude on March 7 in all five states. The results will be announced simultaneously on March 10.  

 

Live updates :Assembly Election 2022 | March 7

  • Mar 07, 2022 7:00 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Election Commission to host international poll visitors' event today

    The Election Commission (EC) is going to organise an International Election Visitors Programme (IEVP), 2022, for foreign election management bodies and organisations in virtual mode on Monday (March 7) during the last phase of ongoing Assembly elections of Uttar Pradesh. The IEVP 2022 provides an opportunity for the EC to share best practices and experience of the conduct of the polling process along with the steps taken to ensure compliance of Covid-19 protocols, the EC said in a statement on Sunday (March 6). "More than 135 delegates from more than 26 countries across the world, including Australia, Bahamas, Bhutan, Croatia, Ethiopia, Fiji, Georgia, Guinea, Guyana, Kenya, Liberia, Maldives, Mauritius, Moldova, Mongolia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Romania, Sao Tome and Principe, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Solomon Islands, South Korea, Suriname, Tanzania, Uzbekistan, Zambia and four international organisations, including International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance, International Foundation of Electoral Systems, Association of World Election Bodies and Community of Democracies are going to participate in the event." Ambassadors, High Commissioners and other members of the Diplomatic Corps based in India from 20 countries have also been invited to participate in the virtual IEVP 2022. The participants will be showcased a recorded broadcast from select polling stations in each of the five states of Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh where polls have taken place as well as live streaming from polling stations in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, on March 7 to familiarise the participants with the electoral process, polling station arrangements, use of technology, interaction with various stakeholders followed by a Question and Answer session. After the virtual tour, the participants will be addressed by Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra. In the past, EC hosted similar such programmes also.

     

  • Mar 07, 2022 6:51 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    UP Election 2022: Jaunpur's Madhopatti boasts of producing 51 civil servants

    Jaunpur, a well-known district in eastern Uttar Pradesh is not just famous for 'imarti' and perfume, but also famous for producing maximum civil servants.Gaddipur (Madhopatti) village in Jaunpur district, which consists of 75 households, also has an astounding 51 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) or Provincial Civil Service (PCS) cadre officers. Along with civil servants, this village has also produced professionals who are working in the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), Judiciary and various other prestigious government posts. Interestingly, along with men, many women of this village are also IAS officers.Education has always played a crucial role in this district, however, it all started with someone who never believed in gender inequality and asked his wife to come forward and teach the students. Sumitra Singh (80), who was a librarian with Indian Embassy during her professional career, said, "My husband's family was very educated since the beginning. Back in 1917, my father-in-law, Thakur Bhagwati Din Singh was an LLB and a freedom fighter. He used to emphasise on women's education. My mother-in-law Shyamrati Singh started teaching girls and then the boys also joined her. For 22 years without taking any fees she taught the village children."Shyamrati Singh was popularly known as "Guruji". Till date, this family has given six IAS officers.

  • Mar 07, 2022 6:49 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Assembly Election 2022: JP Nadda takes stock of BJP's situation in 5 states

    BJP national president Nadda chaired a meeting with the party's national secretaries to take stock of the BJP's situation in five states- Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa and Manipur- that went to the polls, sources said.Discussions were held on feedback from workers from these states and also on the seventh and last phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh.Sources said that during the meeting, the leaders discussed in which states the party would be retaining power. Nadda said that some leaders will be assigned the task of talking to Independent MLAs and request them to join hands with the BJP after the results are announced, they added. In the meeting, National General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santhosh, BJP's Joint National General Secretary Shiv Prakash, National Secretaries - CT Ravi, Dushyant Gautam, Arun Singh, D Purandeswari, Tarun Chugh, and Vinod Tawde- were present. Eight Assembly seats in Varanasi will be in the focus in the last phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, with multiple seats witnessing close contests. Out of eight Assembly seats, five are within the Parliamentary constituency of Varanasi, represented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha. A total of 613 candidates are in the electoral fray for the last phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections for 54 constituencies slated for Monday in nine districts of Mau, Azamgarh, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Varanasi, Chandauli, Mirzapur, Sonbhadra, and Bhadohi (Sant Ravidas Nagar).

     

