Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: JP Nadda takes stock of BJP's situation in 5 states

The Election Commission (EC) is going to organise an International Election Visitors Programme (IEVP), 2022, for foreign election management bodies and organisations in virtual mode on Monday (March 7) during the last phase of ongoing Assembly elections of Uttar Pradesh. The IEVP 2022 provides an opportunity for the EC to share best practices and experience of the conduct of the polling process along with the steps taken to ensure compliance of Covid-19 protocols, the EC said in a statement on Sunday (March 6). "More than 135 delegates from more than 26 countries across the world, including Australia, Bahamas, Bhutan, Croatia, Ethiopia, Fiji, Georgia, Guinea, Guyana, Kenya, Liberia, Maldives, Mauritius, Moldova, Mongolia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Romania, Sao Tome and Principe, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Solomon Islands, South Korea, Suriname, Tanzania, Uzbekistan, Zambia and four international organisations, including International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance, International Foundation of Electoral Systems, Association of World Election Bodies and Community of Democracies are going to participate in the event." Ambassadors, High Commissioners and other members of the Diplomatic Corps based in India from 20 countries have also been invited to participate in the virtual IEVP 2022. The participants will be showcased a recorded broadcast from select polling stations in each of the five states of Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh where polls have taken place as well as live streaming from polling stations in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, on March 7 to familiarise the participants with the electoral process, polling station arrangements, use of technology, interaction with various stakeholders followed by a Question and Answer session. After the virtual tour, the participants will be addressed by Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra. In the past, EC hosted similar such programmes also.