Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: Campaigning ends for seventh phase of Uttar Pradesh polls

Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: Campaigning ends for seventh phase of UP polls.

Uttar Pradesh is witnessing a four-cornered contest this Assembly election. While the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is seeking a second consecutive term, it is a do-or-die battle for the Samajwadi Party led by Akhilesh Yadav and BSP led by Mayawati. Uttar Pradesh has voted alternatively voted for the SP and BSP before 2017 when the BJP pulled off a stunning win, dethroning the SP government. This time, the BJP is hopeful that the country's most populous state will break this trend and vote overwhelmingly in its favour, delivering a clear majority again. The Congress which is continuously losing its ground since its 2014 loss, is also expecting a change in its fortune with general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra spearheading the campaign. Besides Uttar Pradesh, Assembly polls are also being held in Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa. Barring Punjab, the remaining states are ruled by the BJP. As per the schedule of the Election Commission, the polling exercise, which began on February 10 from Uttar Pradesh, will conclude on March 7 in all five states. The results will be announced simultaneously on March 10.