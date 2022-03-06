Sunday, March 06, 2022
     
Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: Campaigning ends for seventh phase of Uttar Pradesh polls

As per the schedule of the Election Commission, the polling exercise, which began on February 10 from Uttar Pradesh, will conclude on Mar 7 in all five states. The results will be announced simultaneously on Mar 10.

New Delhi Updated on: March 06, 2022 8:20 IST
Uttar Pradesh is witnessing a four-cornered contest this Assembly election. While the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is seeking a second consecutive term, it is a do-or-die battle for the Samajwadi Party led by Akhilesh Yadav and BSP led by Mayawati. Uttar Pradesh has voted alternatively voted for the SP and BSP before 2017 when the BJP pulled off a stunning win, dethroning the SP government. This time, the BJP is hopeful that the country's most populous state will break this trend and vote overwhelmingly in its favour, delivering a clear majority again. The Congress which is continuously losing its ground since its 2014 loss, is also expecting a change in its fortune with general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra spearheading the campaign. Besides Uttar Pradesh, Assembly polls are also being held in Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa. Barring Punjab, the remaining states are ruled by the BJP. As per the schedule of the Election Commission, the polling exercise, which began on February 10 from Uttar Pradesh, will conclude on March 7 in all five states. The results will be announced simultaneously on March 10.  

 

 

 

Live updates :Assembly Election 2022 | March 6

  • Mar 06, 2022 8:20 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Assembly Election: BJP exudes confidence about forming govt in 4 states, impressive gains in Punjab

    Top BJP leaders on Saturday exuded confidence that the party will retain power in four states and make impressive gains in Punjab. Addressing a joint press conference here ahead of the final phase of voting in Uttar Pradesh, BJP president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah said those hoping for any dilution in the party's mandate in the state would be disappointed and it will get a massive majority. "The BJP is set to come back with a firm majority in the states we were in the government - Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur," Nadda said. Both Shah and Nadda were emphatic in rejecting the possibility of the BJP needing the support of parties outside its alliance to form a government in Uttar Pradesh. Nadda also dismissed the view that there is a close fight in the state, saying such claims are often made during the polls but the BJP ends up winning a strong majority.

  • Mar 06, 2022 7:40 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Manipur records average voter turnout of over 78% in 2nd phase

    Manipur recorded an average voter turnout of 78.49 per cent till 9.30 pm in the second and final phase of the Assembly elections in the state, as per the Election Commission of India.Polling across 22 constituencies started at 7 am and concluded at 4 pm today. Two districts that breached the 80 per cent voter turnout mark were Senapati which witnessed the highest voter turnout with 86.06 per cent followed by Ukhrul (81.90 per cent).Three districts witnessed above 70 per cent turnout with Thoubal (78 per cent), Jiribam (77.64 per cent) and Chandel (76.71 per cent). As per the present data, the lowest voter turnout was witnessed in the Tamenglong district with a 66.40 turnout.As many as 92 candidates, including two women, are in the fray whose electoral fate was decided in the second phase of Assembly polls.

  • Mar 06, 2022 7:37 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    UP Election 2022: BJP will retain power in UP, says CM Yogi Adityanath

    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday recalled the achievements of the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in the state and said the Modi government has focused on the welfare of poor and underprivileged sections."PM Modi changed the country's agenda. PM Modi focused on villages, poor, underprivileged sections who were deprived of development and welfare schemes. We closed illegal slaughterhouses and established anti-Romeo squads to provide safety to women," the Chief Minister said at a press conference.He said the state is witnessing a peaceful election to the state assembly."Before 2017, there used to be violence during elections but now elections are taking place in a peaceful manner. Polling for six phases has been completed and campaigning for the seventh phase went peacefully," he said.The Chief Minister further said that Lotus will bloom again in Uttar Pradesh on March 10 and BJP will again form the government.Campaigning ended for the seventh and last phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections on Saturday. 

     

  • Mar 06, 2022 7:35 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    UP polls: Campaigning ends for seventh phase, 613 candidates in fray on 54 assembly seats

    The campaign for the seventh and final phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly polls concluded on Saturday marking an end to the rallies and roadshows in the battle for the electorally crucial state. All the political parties campaigned hard in the last phase to bolster their performance. The polling on Monday will decide the fate of 613 candidates on 54 assembly seats in nine districts of the state. Polling in this phase will also be held in Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.The Prime Minister held a massive roadshow in Varanasi on Friday, interacted with people from various backgrounds at "prabudh sammelan" and addressed a rally on Saturday. The polling will commence at 7 am and will go on till 6 pm in the districts of Azamgarh, Mau, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Bhadohi and Sonbhadra. The key constituencies in this phase include Azamgarh, Mau, Zahoorabad, Mohammadabad, Varanasi North, Varanasi South, Varanasi Cantt and Gyanpur.

