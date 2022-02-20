Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: SP gave election tickets to ‘criminals and Mafias’, says Piyush Goyal

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav's uncle and chief of Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohiya), Shivpal Singh Yadav on Saturday while expressing confidence over the victory of SP's alliance. "SP alliance will win all nearby seats. BJP will try but won't be able to do anything... BJP will get to know the reality on March 10 when the result will be announced. This coalition will cross over 300 seats," said Shivpal Yadav who is contesting from Jaswantnagar seat in Etawah district.

"I have always got a good number of votes from Jaswantnagar seat. In 2012 I got 1,33,000 votes, in 2017 I had got 1,26,000 votes. Now this time they fielded a weak candidate, I am assured that I will win with a good number of votes," Shivpal added.