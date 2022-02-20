Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: SP gave election tickets to ‘criminals and Mafias’, says Piyush Goyal

Sunday, February 20, 2022
     
As per the schedule of the Election Commission, the polling exercise, which began on February 10 from Uttar Pradesh, will conclude on March 7 in all five states. The results will be announced simultaneously on March 10.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 20, 2022 8:10 IST
Uttar Pradesh is witnessing a four-cornered contest this Assembly election. While the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is seeking a second consecutive term, it is a do-or-die battle for the Samajwadi Party led by Akhilesh Yadav and BSP led by Mayawati. Uttar Pradesh has voted alternatively voted for the SP and BSP before 2017 when the BJP pulled off a stunning win, dethroning the SP government. This time, the BJP is hopeful that the country's most populous state will break this trend and vote overwhelmingly in its favour, delivering a clear majority again. The Congress which is continuously losing its ground since its 2014 loss, is also expecting a change in its fortune with general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra spearheading the campaign. Besides Uttar Pradesh, Assembly polls are also being held in Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa. Barring Punjab, the remaining states are ruled by the BJP. As per the schedule of the Election Commission, the polling exercise, which began on February 10 from Uttar Pradesh, will conclude on March 7 in all five states. The results will be announced simultaneously on March 10.  

 

  • Feb 20, 2022 8:10 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    UP polls: Baghel campaigns for Congress candidates in Lucknow

    Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday alleged that the BJP in Uttar Pradesh has no issue to talk about other than conversion and communalism. Addressing public meetings in support of Congress candidates in Lucknow, Baghel said the election results this time would clearly reflect the triumph of issues such as inflation, unemployment and the politics of caste and religion because this time, people are voting on these. "The BJP does not have any issue other than conversion and communalism but 'kath ki handi baar-baar nahi chadhti (raising the same issue again and again does not yield results every time)'," he said.

  • Feb 20, 2022 6:55 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Those who fired at Ram Bhakts never constructed Ram Temple: Yogi Adityanath

    Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath slammed Samajwadi Party over firing at Lord Ram devotees in 1990 and said that those who had done so could never build the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. "Development is not on their (Samajwadi Party) agenda... those who shot at Ram bhakts and put locks on Ram temples could have never constructed Ram temple in Ayodhya," said Adityanath at a rally in Lucknow.

  • Feb 20, 2022 6:53 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Kejriwal not coming clean on opposing terrorist forces: Kumar Vishwas | VIDEO

  • Feb 20, 2022 6:50 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    SP alliance will win more than 300 seats in UP, BJP will see reality on result day, says Shivpal Yadav

    Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav's uncle and chief of Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohiya), Shivpal Singh Yadav on Saturday while expressing confidence over the victory of SP's alliance. "SP alliance will win all nearby seats. BJP will try but won't be able to do anything... BJP will get to know the reality on March 10 when the result will be announced. This coalition will cross over 300 seats," said Shivpal Yadav who is contesting from Jaswantnagar seat in Etawah district. 

    "I have always got a good number of votes from Jaswantnagar seat. In 2012 I got 1,33,000 votes, in 2017 I had got 1,26,000 votes. Now this time they fielded a weak candidate, I am assured that I will win with a good number of votes," Shivpal added.

     

     

