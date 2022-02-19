Saturday, February 19, 2022
     
  4. Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: SP-BJP supporters clash in Ayodhya
As per the schedule of the Election Commission, the polling exercise, which began on February 10 from Uttar Pradesh, will conclude on March 7 in all five states. The results will be announced simultaneously on March 10.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 19, 2022 6:54 IST
Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: SAD-BSP alliance will win over 80 seats, claims Sukhbir Badal

Uttar Pradesh is witnessing a four-cornered contest this Assembly election. While the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is seeking a second consecutive term, it is a do-or-die battle for the Samajwadi Party led by Akhilesh Yadav and BSP led by Mayawati. Uttar Pradesh has voted alternatively voted for the SP and BSP before 2017 when the BJP pulled off a stunning win, dethroning the SP government. This time, the BJP is hopeful that the country's most populous state will break this trend and vote overwhelmingly in its favour, delivering a clear majority again. The Congress which is continuously losing its ground since its 2014 loss, is also expecting a change in its fortune with general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra spearheading the campaign. Besides Uttar Pradesh, Assembly polls are also being held in Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa. Barring Punjab, the remaining states are ruled by the BJP. As per the schedule of the Election Commission, the polling exercise, which began on February 10 from Uttar Pradesh, will conclude on March 7 in all five states. The results will be announced simultaneously on March 10.  

 

  • Feb 19, 2022 6:51 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    SP-BJP supporters clash in Ayodhya

    Supporters of the Samajwadi Party and Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday evening clashed while carrying out poll campaigning near Maharajganj Police Station area. Ayodhya Senior Superintendent of Police, Shailesh Pandey on Friday told ANI, "During the campaigning, supporters of both the candidates came face to face near Kabirpur intersection of Maharajganj PS area. Both sides have accused each other of stone-pelting and firing."

     

  • Feb 19, 2022 6:46 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Punjab polls: Congress promises financial assistance to women, 1 lakh govt jobs

    The Congress on Friday released its manifesto for the February 20 Punjab Assembly polls, promising Rs 1,100 per month for needy women, eight free cooking gas cylinders per year and one lakh government jobs. Addressing the media, state party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu said if the party returns to power, they will end the mafia raj by creating corporations for the sale of liquor and sand mining.

    "It is our road map and agenda with which we can change the lives of the people of Punjab," he said on his party's 13-point agenda, adding that it was inspired by the philosophy of Guru Nanak Derev and also reflects Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's vision.

  • Feb 19, 2022 6:44 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Punjab polls: SAD-BSP alliance will win over 80 seats, claims Sukhbir Badal

    Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday claimed that the SAD-BSP alliance would win over 80 seats in the February 20 Punjab assembly polls. The SAD-BSP combine is heading towards an absolute majority, he said. 

    “Our seats are increasing by the day as people are realising the time-tested pro-farmer, pro-poor policies of the SAD coupled with its commitment to peace and communal harmony is the only way forward," Badal said. "We are on the 80-seat threshold and this figure may increase further on polling day,” the SAD president added. Badal thanked the people for "reposing" their overwhelming faith and trust in the SAD-BSP combine by coming out in strength on the last day of campaigning to “snub both the AAP and Congress.

