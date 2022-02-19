Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: SP-BJP supporters clash in Ayodhya

The Congress on Friday released its manifesto for the February 20 Punjab Assembly polls, promising Rs 1,100 per month for needy women, eight free cooking gas cylinders per year and one lakh government jobs. Addressing the media, state party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu said if the party returns to power, they will end the mafia raj by creating corporations for the sale of liquor and sand mining.

"It is our road map and agenda with which we can change the lives of the people of Punjab," he said on his party's 13-point agenda, adding that it was inspired by the philosophy of Guru Nanak Derev and also reflects Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's vision.