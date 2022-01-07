Friday, January 07, 2022
     
Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: Poll expenditure limits for candidates hiked ahead of assembly elections

The Election Commission is due to hold assembly polls in five states -- Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Goa this year.

January 07, 2022
Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates 

The stage is set for Assembly elections in five states- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab. While the first four are ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party, the last one has a Congress government. Although the dates are yet to be announced, all the political parties have started flexing their muscles in the poll-bound states. Uttar Pradesh, the country's most populous and one of the most politically crucial states, is already witnessing marathon rallies by top politicians from both the ruling and opposition parties. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently visited Varanasi, also his parliamentary seat, to inaugurate the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, setting the tone for elections. From Congress' side, its senior leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is spearheading the campaign. She is addressing rallies across the length and breadth of the state, promising to bring a change if her party forms the next government. Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav and BSP supremo Mayawati, both former CMs of Uttar Pradesh, are also leaving no stone unturned to woo the voters.

 

 

 

 

 

 

  • Jan 07, 2022 10:28 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    PM Modi security breach: Punjab government submits report to Home Ministry

    Punjab government on Friday submitted a two-page report to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on PM security breach issue. Union Home Ministry had sought a report from the Punjab government on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security breach within two days. 

  • Jan 07, 2022 10:19 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Cong divided house on PM security breach, Manish Tewari calls for single probe

    Even as the Congress seems to be a divided house on the issue of Prime Minister's security breach, party MP from Punjab Manish Tewari on Friday termed the two different probes by the Centre and state as a case of polarising. He demanded that there should be one probe committee.

  • Jan 07, 2022 10:11 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    EC hikes expenditure limits for candidates ahead of Assembly polls

    The election expenditure limit for candidates has been hiked to Rs 95 lakh from Rs 70 lakh for Lok Sabha elections and to Rs 40 lakh from Rs 28 lakh for assembly polls, the Election Commission said on Thursday citing a Law Ministry notification.

