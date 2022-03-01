Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: Chhattisgarh CM Baghel urges people to defeat BJP in UP polls

With more than three lakh sugarcane farmers of Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar reeling under multifold problems, they have demanded subsidy on diesel and loan for buying seeds.

In the last two years, sugarcane farmers of the district, which is going to Assembly polls in the sixth phase, have said they incurred heavy losses due to extreme rain that damaged a large portion of the crops in the entire district.

Failing to repay the loan taken under KCC (Kisan Credit Card) due to low harvest, the farmers said that now they wouldn't get any loans under the scheme. Under this scheme, a farmer can get Kisan Credit Card (KCC) and avail loans with the lowest interest rate.