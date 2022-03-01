Tuesday, March 01, 2022
     
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  4. Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: Chhattisgarh CM Baghel urges people to defeat BJP in UP polls
Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: Chhattisgarh CM Baghel urges people to defeat BJP in UP polls

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: March 01, 2022 6:59 IST
Uttar Pradesh is witnessing a four-cornered contest this Assembly election. While the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is seeking a second consecutive term, it is a do-or-die battle for the Samajwadi Party led by Akhilesh Yadav and BSP led by Mayawati. Uttar Pradesh has voted alternatively voted for the SP and BSP before 2017 when the BJP pulled off a stunning win, dethroning the SP government. This time, the BJP is hopeful that the country's most populous state will break this trend and vote overwhelmingly in its favour, delivering a clear majority again. The Congress which is continuously losing its ground since its 2014 loss, is also expecting a change in its fortune with general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra spearheading the campaign. Besides Uttar Pradesh, Assembly polls are also being held in Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa. Barring Punjab, the remaining states are ruled by the BJP. As per the schedule of the Election Commission, the polling exercise, which began on February 10 from Uttar Pradesh, will conclude on March 7 in all five states. The results will be announced simultaneously on March 10.  

  • Mar 01, 2022 6:54 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Sugarcane farmers of Kushinagar demand subsidised diesel, loan

    With more than three lakh sugarcane farmers of Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar reeling under multifold problems, they have demanded subsidy on diesel and loan for buying seeds.

    In the last two years, sugarcane farmers of the district, which is going to Assembly polls in the sixth phase, have said they incurred heavy losses due to extreme rain that damaged a large portion of the crops in the entire district.

    Failing to repay the loan taken under KCC (Kisan Credit Card) due to low harvest, the farmers said that now they wouldn't get any loans under the scheme. Under this scheme, a farmer can get Kisan Credit Card (KCC) and avail loans with the lowest interest rate.

  • Mar 01, 2022 6:54 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    CM Yogi holds roadshow in bastion Gorakhpur

    Ahead of the sixth phase of Uttar Pradesh elections, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday held a roadshow in his bastion Gorakhpur which votes on March 3, and said that 'Bhagwa' is the identity of Bhartiyata (Indianness) but it is being targeted by some people.

    The BJP had fielded Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur after a spate of speculation that he would contest from Ayodhya or Mathura.

    Addressing the public in his roadshow, CM Yogi said, "This Bhagwa is the identity of Bhartiyata (Indianness), and India's energy, and I feel proud after wearing it because Swami Vivekanand had worn his Bhagwa on the international stage and had said that say with pride that we are a Hindu, but some people are targeting Bhagwa..."

  • Mar 01, 2022 6:53 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    SP candidate from Yogi's home bastion Gorakhpur exudes confidence in win

    Ahead of the polling in Gorakhpur which is believed to be a bastion of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Samajwadi Party candidate Shubhawati Shukla who the party has pitched against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, exuded confidence in registering a win in the upcoming polls and said that people will vote for her to pay their respect to her late husband.

    Notably, Shubhawati Shukla is the wife of late Upendra Dutt Shukla who was a BJP leader who passed away in 2020.

    Gorakhpur is going to the polls in the sixth phase of the ongoing Assembly elections on March 3.

    Speaking to ANI, the SP candidate said, "The people are showing their love for me. I am going to win from the Gorakhpur Urban Assembly constituency."

  • Mar 01, 2022 6:53 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Samajwadi Party has already hit two centuries in five phases of UP elections: Akhilesh Yadav

    Amid electionerring for the sixth phase of Uttar Pradesh polls, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said that his party has already "hit two centuries" in the last five phases of the polls and is moving ahead.

    He accused the BJP of speaking "lies" and said Samajwadi Party will get majority in Uttar Pradesh.

    "People of Basti want a change, they are fed up with the BJP's lies. There is a hunger for development in Gorakhpur... BJP should know that people are giving us the majority this time... We have already hit two centuries in the last five phases, moving ahead now," Yadav said.

