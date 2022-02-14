Monday, February 14, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Election
  4. Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: PM Modi to address public rally in Punjab's Jalandhar today
Live now

Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: PM Modi to address public rally in Punjab's Jalandhar today

As per the schedule of the Election Commission, the polling exercise, which began on February 10 from Uttar Pradesh, will conclude on March 7 in all five states. The results will be announced simultaneously on March 10.  

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: February 14, 2022 6:38 IST
Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates
Image Source : INDIA TV

Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates

With the second-phase polling today, Uttar Pradesh is witnessing a four-cornered contest this Assembly election. While the ruling BJP under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath is seeking a second consecutive term, it is a do-or-die battle for the Samajwadi Party led by Akhilesh Yadav and BSP led by Mayawati. The Congress which is continuously losing its ground since its 2014 loss, is also expecting a change in its fortune with general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra spearheading the campaign. Besides Uttar Pradesh, Assembly polls are also being held in Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa. Single-phase polling in Uttarakhand and Goa are being held today. Meanwhile, in his first visit to Punjab since the security breach incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a public rally in Jalandhar today. As per the schedule of the Election Commission, the polling exercise, which began on February 10 from Uttar Pradesh, will conclude on March 7 in all five states. The results will be announced simultaneously on March 10.  

Live updates : Assembly Election 2022

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Feb 14, 2022 6:58 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Punjab polls: BJP candidate from Ludhiana attacked; police to investigate

    Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for Punjab Assembly polls was attacked during election campaigning in Ludhiana, said police. SR Laddhar, who is contesting from Gill constituency in Ludhiana district, was injured and rushed to the civil hospital following the incident. One of his car's windows was broken in the attack.

    Giving details about the attack, personal assistant of the BJP candidate, Jatin, said that they were returning from Kheri village when some people started sloganeering, stopped their car and attacked them. "We had gone for a meeting in Kheri village. Some people came and raised slogans against our party. When we were returning, they stopped our car and attacked us," he said.

  • Feb 14, 2022 6:56 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    EC turns down BJP leader's demand for re-polls in UP constituency

    The Election Commission has turned down Uttar Pradesh minister Suresh Rana’s demand for re-election in Thana Bhawan Assembly constituency after he alleged irregularities in polling. Rana was the BJP candidate from Thana Bhawan constituency which went to the polls in the first phase on February 10. District Election Officer Jasjit Kaur, who is also the District Magistrate of Shamli, in a press statement on Sunday said elections were held peaceably and there were no incidents of malpractice or irregularity during the polls. Hence, she said, Rana’s demand for fresh elections at 40 polling booths in Thana Bhawan constituency could not be entertained. 

  • Feb 14, 2022 6:55 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    PM Narendra Modi to address a public rally in Jalandhar today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting in Jalandhar today. the Bharatiya Janata Party had cancelled the virtual rally to be held on Wednesday for 27 Assembly seats of Jalandhar, Kapurthala and Bathinda, the said that PM Modi will hold an election rally in Jalandhar on February 14.

     

Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News