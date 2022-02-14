Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: PM Modi to address public rally in Punjab's Jalandhar today

With the second-phase polling today, Uttar Pradesh is witnessing a four-cornered contest this Assembly election. While the ruling BJP under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath is seeking a second consecutive term, it is a do-or-die battle for the Samajwadi Party led by Akhilesh Yadav and BSP led by Mayawati. The Congress which is continuously losing its ground since its 2014 loss, is also expecting a change in its fortune with general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra spearheading the campaign. Besides Uttar Pradesh, Assembly polls are also being held in Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa. Single-phase polling in Uttarakhand and Goa are being held today. Meanwhile, in his first visit to Punjab since the security breach incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a public rally in Jalandhar today. As per the schedule of the Election Commission, the polling exercise, which began on February 10 from Uttar Pradesh, will conclude on March 7 in all five states. The results will be announced simultaneously on March 10.