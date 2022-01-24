Monday, January 24, 2022
     
Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP holds core committee meet to discuss remaining UP candidates

The Election Commission has already announced the dates and all the political parties have started flexing their muscles in the poll-bound states -- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: January 24, 2022 6:24 IST
The stage is set for Assembly elections in five states -- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab. While the first four are ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party, the last one has a Congress government. The Election Commission has already announced the dates and all the political parties have started flexing their muscles in the poll-bound states. Uttar Pradesh, the country's most populous and one of the most politically crucial states, is already witnessing marathon rallies by top politicians from both the ruling and opposition parties. From Congress' side, its senior leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is spearheading the campaign. She is addressing rallies across the length and breadth of the state, promising to bring a change if her party forms the next government. Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav and BSP supremo Mayawati, both former CMs of Uttar Pradesh, are also leaving no stone unturned to woo the voters.

  • Jan 24, 2022 7:34 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    IT raids several locations in Lucknow

    Income tax raids in Lucknow ahead of UP polls.

    Watch Video Report

  • Jan 24, 2022 7:32 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Punjab polls: Why Captain Amarinder Singh said Sidhu has "no brains"

    Why Captain Amarinder Singh said Navjot Singh Sidhu has "no brains".

    Watch Video Report

  • Jan 24, 2022 7:20 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    UP polls: Poll code violation cases registered against two SP leaders, their supporters

    Two former MLAs of the Samajwadi Party and their hundreds of supporters were booked for allegedly violating the model code of conduct (MCC) for elections and the COVID-19 protocol in this district, police said on Sunday.

    Additional Superintendent of Police Kunwar Gyananjay Singh said the first case was registered at Payagpur police station against former Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Mukesh Srivastava and 400-450 others for campaigning without prior permission, and for violation of Covid norms.

    A case was lodged under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Epidemic Act. A jeep was also seized under the Motor Vehicles Act.

  • Jan 24, 2022 7:19 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Haj House was built earlier, BJP govt constructed Kailash Mansarovar Bhawan: Adityanath

    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday took part in a door-to-door campaign in Ghaziabad and launched a scathing attack on the Samajwadi Party, saying while a Haj House was built here earlier, his government constructed the Kailash Mansarovar Bhawan.

    During the day, Adityanath addressed his party workers in Krishna Dental College of Sahibabad and in Saraswati Shishu Mandir in Nehru Nagar, besides the door-to-door campaign in Rajiv Colony of Sahibabad.

    "Earlier Haj House was made in Ghaziabad. Our government constructed Kailash Mansarovar Bhawan. Earlier the mafia used to harass traders, but now no mafia can dare to grab property of any trader, doctor or a poor person...," he said.

    "In the past, ration meant for the poor did not reach them and it would go to Bangladesh through the food grains mafia. But today food grains are reaching the poor and 15 crore people have got it. The 'double engine' government is making available a double dose of food grains," he said, referring to the BJP-led dispensations in the state and at the Centre.

  • Jan 24, 2022 7:18 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Liquor worth Rs 32 lakh seized in UP's Mathura

    More than 6,600 litres of liquor worth Rs 32 lakh was seized on Sunday from a truck near Bajna on National Highway-2 falling under Highway Police Station, officials said.

    “Police have recovered 550 boxes containing a variety of liquor being brought from Delhi,” Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Grover said.

    According to police, the seizure was made during a joint operation of the Highway Police Station and Special Operations Group.
    The liquor was being smuggled in the container truck to Agra, police said.

    The driver of the truck -- 32-year-old Jogendra Singh from Jammu -- has been sent to judicial custody, they said. 

  • Jan 24, 2022 7:16 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    UP polls: Mayawati takes dig at Yogi

    Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati took a dig at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and said that he should tell the people of the state that the monastery where he lives most of the time in Gorakhpur, his constituency where he is set to contest from in the upcoming Assembly polls, is "not lesser than a big bungalow."

  • Jan 24, 2022 7:14 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Goa polls: CT Ravi requests Utpal Parrikar to 'reconsider his decision'

    Following Utpal Parrikar's resignation from the BJP and his decision to contest the upcoming Goa Assembly polls as an independent candidate after the party denied him a ticket from the Panaji constituency, General Secretary CT Ravi requested him to reconsider his decision and fulfil his father, former Goa CM Manohar Parrikar's dream.

    Notably, Utpal resigned from the party's membership after being denied a ticket from the Panaji constituency and fielded Congress turncoat Atanasio "Babush" Monserrate instead. He had declared to contest the polls as an independent candidate. The BJP had released a list of 34 candidates for the polls last week.

  • Jan 24, 2022 7:12 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Manipur polls: NPP president Conrad Sangma releases manifesto

    Meghalaya Chief Minister and National People's Party president, Conrad Sangma along with Deputy Chief Minister Yumnam Joykumar Singh of Manipur and State president L Jayantakumar Singh on Sunday virtually released the manifesto (Action Document 2022) for the upcoming Manipur Assembly elections.

    Manipur is among the five states slated to go to the polls next month.

  • Jan 24, 2022 6:26 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Punjab Polls: Filing of nomination to begin from Jan 25

    The Election Commission of India on Sunday announced the election schedule for the Punjab Assembly elections and said that the filing of nomination will begin from Tuesday (January 25). They also informed that the scrutiny of nomination will be done on February 2, while the last date of withdrawal of candidature is February 4.

    Briefing about the details, Chief Electoral Officer of Punjab Dr S Karuna Raju said that as per schedule announced, the filing of nomination papers for the upcoming Vidhan Sabha 2022 elections would start with issuance of notification on January 25 (Tuesday) and would continue till February 1.

  • Jan 24, 2022 6:26 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    UP Polls: BJP holds core committee meeting

    Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday held a marathon meeting of its core members to discuss the finalisation of remaining candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh. According to the sources in the party, the Central Election Committee meeting is likely to be held soon.

    The meeting was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, election incharge Dharmendra Pradhan, Deputy CMs Dinesh Sharma and Keshav Prasad Maurya along with BJP state president Swantantra Dev Singh apart from other core members.

    So far, the BJP has announced 165 candidates for the state.

