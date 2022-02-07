Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP UP vice-president Dayashankar Singh to contest from Ballia Nagar

The Congress on Sunday said the "Awaaz Punjab Di" virtual rally addressed by Rahul Gandhi from Ludhiana was watched by more than 11 lakh people through live viewing, the former party chief's Facebook page and other social media platforms.

The social media department of the Congress claimed that the rally was watched live by 90,000 people and viewed by 8.8 lakh people on Gandhi's Facebook page.

The unique thing about the rally was that Gandhi's Facebook page had 42,000 comments with a total reach of 11 lakh and 6,000 shares, making it one of the most successful virtual rallies, Congress leaders said.