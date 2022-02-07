Monday, February 07, 2022
     
Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP UP vice-president Dayashankar Singh to contest from Ballia Nagar

The Election Commission has already announced the dates and all the political parties have started flexing their muscles in the poll-bound states -- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab.

  • Feb 07, 2022 6:55 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    UP polls: PM Modi's hybrid rally in Bijnor today

  • Feb 07, 2022 6:54 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Who's in, who's out -- BJP's new list of candidates for UP polls

  • Feb 07, 2022 6:43 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Rahul's virtual rally watched by over 11 lakh people: Congress

    The Congress on Sunday said the "Awaaz Punjab Di"  virtual rally addressed by Rahul Gandhi from Ludhiana was watched by more than 11 lakh people through live viewing, the former party chief's Facebook page and other social media platforms.

    The social media department of the Congress claimed that the rally was watched live by 90,000 people and viewed by 8.8 lakh people on Gandhi's Facebook page.

    The unique thing about the rally was that Gandhi's Facebook page had 42,000 comments with a total reach of 11 lakh and 6,000 shares, making it one of the most successful virtual rallies, Congress leaders said.

  • Feb 07, 2022 6:42 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    UP polls: SP lodges complaint with EC against Lucknow's district panchayati raj officer

    The Samajwadi Party (SP) has lodged a complaint with the chief electoral officer of Uttar Pradesh, alleging that the district panchayati raj officer of Lucknow is working to influence the upcoming biennial polls to the state legislative council, and urged the CEO to transfer him immediately.

    In a letter to the CEO, state SP chief Naresh Uttam Patel said the poll schedule for the members of the legislative council from the local authorities has been announced and the election process is underway.

    He alleged that the district panchayati raj officer of Lucknow, Shashwat Singh, is acting like a worker of the ruling BJP and building pressure on people to vote for the saffron party.

  • Feb 07, 2022 6:42 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    BJP names 45 more candidates for UP polls

    The BJP named 45 more candidates on Sunday for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, fielding Sanjay Sinh from Amethi and Daya Shankar Singh from Ballia Nagar.

    Daya Shankar Singh and his wife Swati Singh, currently a minister in the state government, were both seeking the party ticket to contest from Sarojini Nagar, a seat currently represented in the Assembly by the latter, but the ruling party fielded former Enforcement Directorate (ED) officer Rajeshwar Singh from there.

    The party has dropped the incumbent MLA, Surendra Singh, and fielded state minister Anand Swaroop Shukla from Bairia.

    Sinh hails from the erstwhile royal family of Amethi and had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2019 after quitting the Congress.

  • Feb 07, 2022 6:41 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    AAP leaders want to loot Punjab, alleges Channi

    Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Sunday attacked the AAP, alleging that its leaders have come from Delhi to “loot” Punjab. He also hit out at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal, saying how can he call himself an 'aam aadmi' (common man) while staying in expensive hotels whenever he visits Punjab for the February 20 state assembly elections.

    Addressing a virtual rally here, Channi, who was declared as the Congress’ chief ministerial face by party leader Rahul Gandhi, alleged that the AAP gave tickets to at least 40 people who were denied a ticket by other parties.

    “What kind of change do they want to bring here? They have come here to loot Punjab,” alleged Channi.

    “How can Kejriwal be an 'aam aadmi'? He stays in big hotels here, lives in big houses in Delhi. The Delhi chief minister draws the highest salary among all chef ministers in the country,” he claimed.

  • Feb 07, 2022 6:39 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Goa polls: AAP unveils party manifesto

    Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday unveiled the party's manifesto for the Goa Assembly elections stating that is centered around the three Ps- Preservation, Progress, and Prosperity. The manifesto was unveiled in the 'sabhas' held in Shiroda, Cumbarjua, Cortalim, Nuvem, and Benaulim.

    Sisodia explained that the AAP is committed to preserving the rich culture, heritage, and progress through the development of public utilities, city infrastructure, and amenities to ensure the prosperity of every individual through improved governance and holistic development.

    AAP's Shiroda candidate Mahadev Naik said that if the party is voted to power, he will resolve the unemployment problem of the people of his constituency on a priority basis.

  • Feb 07, 2022 6:39 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    UP polls: Tarabganj Savita Pandey joins BJP

    Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Savita Pandey, the declared candidate of Congress from Tarabganj Assembly Constituency of Gonda district joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday.

    Notably, the BJP has declared their candidate, Prem Narayan Pandey, from the constituency.

  • Feb 07, 2022 6:37 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    UP polls: Nishad Party releases new list of candidates

    Nishad Party on Sunday released another list of three candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. The candidates and their respective constituencies are Ketaki Singh (Bansdeeh), Ramesh Singh (Shahganj), and Rishi Tripathi (Nautanwa).

  • Feb 07, 2022 6:37 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Punjab polls: What Sukhbir Singh Badal says on Channi as Congress' CM face

    Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday termed Congress' announcement of naming Charanjit Singh Channi as the party's chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming polls as the "victory of sand mafia."

    "It's the victory of the sand 'mafia'. Their CM face is a sand 'mafia'," said Badal.

    He further added, "People of Punjab have made their mind. We (SAD) are winning the polls with a landslide victory."

  • Feb 07, 2022 6:36 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    UP polls: Dimple Yadav offers prayers at Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan

    Dimple Yadav, Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and wife of party chief Akhilesh Yadav, offered prayers at the Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan district on Sunday. Later, she performed 'Dehri Pujan' at the temple. She washed the 'dehri' with rose water and applied perfume on it.

    After worship, she said to the media, "We have come here to receive the blessings of Thakurji. Samajwadi Party will form a government with a strong majority."

  • Feb 07, 2022 6:32 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Akhilesh promises jobs in UP

    Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday slammed Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his "garmi nikal denge" remark and said that "garmi nikle na nikle, lekin Samajwadi sarkar aayegi to bharti niklegi" (Not sure about heat, but if our government is formed, there will be job recruitments).

    Notably, Yogi, referring to the Samajwadi Party candidates in the upcoming Assembly polls in the state, had said last month that his government will take out the heat that is being displayed, after March 10.

  • Feb 07, 2022 6:28 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    UP polls: Dayashankar Singh to contest from Ballia Nagar

    UP polls: BJP UP vice-president Dayashankar Singh to contest from Ballia Nagar

  • Feb 07, 2022 6:25 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Punjab polls: Sidhu on continuing as PCC chief

    Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu says no MLA's son will get the chairmanship if he continues as PCC chief. 

    "Workers will get it.. will resign if someone privileged gets it," Sidhu says 

