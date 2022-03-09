Wednesday, March 09, 2022
     
 Live tv
*/
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Election
  4. Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP will retain victory due to Modi-Yogi factor in UP, says Anurag Thakur
Live now

Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP will retain victory due to Modi-Yogi factor in UP, says Anurag Thakur

As per the schedule of the Election Commission, the polling exercise, which began on February 10 from Uttar Pradesh, will conclude on Mar 7 in all five states. The results will be announced simultaneously on Mar 10.

India TV News Desk Written by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: March 09, 2022 6:59 IST
Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates, exit polls, elections news today, UP Election 2022, Uttarakhand
Image Source : INDIA TV.

Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates:

Uttar Pradesh is witnessing a four-cornered contest this Assembly election. While the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is seeking a second consecutive term, it is a do-or-die battle for the Samajwadi Party led by Akhilesh Yadav and BSP led by Mayawati. Uttar Pradesh has voted alternatively voted for the SP and BSP before 2017 when the BJP pulled off a stunning win, dethroning the SP government. This time, the BJP is hopeful that the country's most populous state will break this trend and vote overwhelmingly in its favour, delivering a clear majority again. The Congress which is continuously losing its ground since its 2014 loss, is also expecting a change in its fortune with general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra spearheading the campaign. Besides Uttar Pradesh, Assembly polls are also being held in Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa. Barring Punjab, the remaining states are ruled by the BJP. As per the schedule of the Election Commission, the polling exercise, which began on February 10 from Uttar Pradesh, will conclude on March 7 in all five states. The results will be announced simultaneously on March 10.  

 

 

Live updates :Assembly Election 2022 | March 9

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Mar 09, 2022 6:54 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    BJP will cruise to victory in UP due to Modi-Yogi factor: Anurag Thakur

    Union Information and Broadcasting Minister, Anurag Thakur, said on Tuesday that the BJP will retain power in Uttar Pradesh with thumping majority due to the 'MY' (Modi-Yogi) factor. Thakur, BJP's election co-incharge for Uttar Pradesh, said, "In UP, the 'MY' factor is working. It is not an old 'MY' factor. It is the (Nareendra) Modi and Yogi (Adityanath) factor. History has been created under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. And for the first time after the 90s, due to Modi government's schemes, history will be created as no government served successive terms in Uttar Pradesh in the last 32 years." Talking to the media at Una in Himachal Pradesh, Thakur said that during the elections, Samajawadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav understood that people are not with SP. "Wait for March 10... Akhilesh (Yadav) has started saying that EVMs are unfaithful even before the results are announced," Thakur said.

Russia Ukraine News
Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News