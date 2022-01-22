Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: EC to meet Health Secretary today to take call on poll rallies, roadshows

Saturday, January 22, 2022
     
January 22, 2022 7:02 IST
The stage is set for Assembly elections in five states- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab. While the first four states are ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party, the last one has a Congress government. In Punjab, the BJP is contesting the polls in alliance with former chief minister Amarinder Singh-led Punjab Lok Congress and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt). Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced Bhagwant Mann, its Punjab unit chief and Sangrur MP, as its chief ministerial candidate. Uttar Pradesh, the country's most populous and one of the most politically crucial states, is already witnessing marathon rallies by top politicians from both the ruling and opposition parties. BJP, Apna Dal, and Nishad Party will jointly contest polls on 403 seats. While Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has hinted at being the CM candidate for the party in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly election. Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav and BSP supremo Mayawati, both former CMs of Uttar Pradesh, are also leaving no stone unturned to woo the voters. The seven-phased polls in Uttar Pradesh will take place on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3 and 7. Voting in Manipur will take place in two phases on February 27 and March 3, while Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa elections will be conducted in a single phase on February 14. The results will be declared on March 10. 

 

 

  • Jan 22, 2022 7:02 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    EC to meet Health Secretary tomorrow to take call on poll rallies, roadshows

    The Election Commission of India is scheduled to hold a virtual meeting with the Union Health Secretary and the Chief Health Secretaries of the five poll-bound states on Saturday. The five states going to polls are Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa. According to sources, the review meeting is regarding EC's ban on election road shows and rallies.

     

     

  • Jan 22, 2022 7:02 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma fielded from Pathankot

    Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Kumar Sharma has been fielded from Pathankot for the February 20 state Assembly polls, said the party in a statement released late Friday night. Sharma is a former MLA from Pathankot. 

  • Jan 22, 2022 7:01 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Uttarkhand polls: Postal ballot facility made available for mediapersons in Dehradun

    On the instructions of the Election Commission of India (ECI), Director-General (Information), Dehradun had instructed the concerned authorities to provide postal ballot facilities for the ECI authorized mediapersons to exercise their voting rights. This facility will be available to mediapersons who are autorised by ECI for election coverage and hence, would face difficulties in exercising their voting rights from their respective constituencies.

